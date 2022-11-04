Lisa Vanderpump Is Still ‘RHOBH’ Queen Bee – and She’s Loving It

Lisa Vanderpump left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2019, but apparently, according to some RHOBH fans, she’s still running the show.

Vanderpump retweeted a poll asking which RHOBH cast member is the “queen bee” of the series. Vanderpump received 63% of the vote, followed by Kyle Richards with 21%. Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton got 11%.

Lisa Vanderpump had a giggle at the poll that placed her as ‘queen bee’ of ‘RHOBH’

Vanderpump never seemed interested in returning to RHOBH, but got a laugh from the poll. “Sorry…the poll I retweeted,” she tweeted along with laughing/crying emojis. Other RHOBH cast members in the poll included Camille Grammer with 5% of the vote. Brandi Glanville received zero votes. Only 62 people voted.

Lisa Vanderpump | David Livingston/Getty Images

She later tweeted, “Hilarious …good morning…..” likely referring to the poll. Some fans wanted Vanderpump to return, especially after an especially messy last season of RHOBH. “RHOBH desperately needs Vanderpump back. Or a housewife like her. I want a charming, over the top, filthy rich lady on the show again,” one person tweeted. Vanderpump replied with several hearts.

Last month Vanderpump also retweeted a Reddit poll naming her the “favorite housewife of every Bravo franchise.”

Does Lisa Vanderpump watch ‘RHOBH’?

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that Vanderpump doesn’t keep up with the RHOBH seasons now that she’s left the series. She remains in the Bravo universe, recently seen filming a segment for Vanderpump Rules with friend Garcelle Beauvais, who was on the current RHOBH season. But when the mess with Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Kathy Hilton, and Kyle Richards went down, she empathized with fans who called out the show for being so toxic.

“Haven’t watched in years….but I hear you. Truth prevails goodnight,” she tweeted.

She also talked about her friendship with Beauvais and if she’d do a quick cameo with her on RHOBH. “Well I love Garcelle,” Vanderpump said in an Instagram clip. “I mean, Garcelle came to me when we were having this fundraiser for Haiti,” Vanderpump said. “She came to me and she said, you know, could you give my son a job? He’s great. I like him very much. You know, I don’t watch the show anymore, Housewives. But I can imagine she’s got a lot to do.”

Lisa Vanderpump isn’t likely to return to ‘RHOBH’

She may still be considered to be “the queen” but Vanderpump squashed any fans’ hope she might return. “We don’t talk about [the show],” Vanderpump said about Beauvais. “I think it’s kind of simpler that way. I don’t want her to be in a position of, oh, Lisa said this or [that], you know. So, no, we actually don’t talk about it. But do a cameo … on that show? I don’t think so.”

The s#*% hits the fan tonight… Don’t miss Part 1 of the #PumpRules Reunion TONIGHT at 9/8c on @BravoTV ! ? pic.twitter.com/f3DSIclxdu — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) January 26, 2022

A rumor started that Vanderpump would return for the right price. She addressed the rumor on Twitter. “What utter nonsense….I have asked for no such thing lol… no conversation regarding ‘that’ at all. Filming something fun today,” she tweeted when a fan wondered if she demanded $2 million to return to RHOBH.

RELATED: Lisa Vanderpump ‘Didn’t Realize How Life-Changing’ the ‘Housewives’ Franchise Would Be