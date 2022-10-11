Lisa Vanderpump Returns Fire After Being Called ‘Old News’ in Current ‘RHOBH’ Drama: ‘If You Don’t Care, Don’t Follow’

Despite quitting years ago, Lisa Vanderpump is again in the middle of some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama. A current star allegedly suggested the famous restaurateur might have been behind an online attack directed at a child. And even though her name was drug into the conversation, one Twitter user called her “old news” and questioned if anyone cared what she thought about it. So, she returned fire.

Lisa Vanderpump | David Livingston/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna allegedly said recent ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ controversy ‘reeks’ of Lisa Vanderpump

For some background, RHOBH has been on for 12 seasons, and current stars include Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais. And, to summarize a long story, after Beauvais was involved in a heated exchange on the show, online trolls flooded her 14-year-old-son, Jax, with nasty, sometimes racist, comments in real life.

It seemed like things had gone off the rails then, but the response to that situation has only kicked things up even more. Some observers noted that it looked like someone had arranged a coordinated bot attack against Jax. So, of course, accusations started flying.

In messages allegedly written by Rinna and subsequently leaked, she insinuated Kathy Hilton might have been behind the effort, suggesting she was attempting to draw attention to the show.

“It reeks of [Vanderpump] though I gotta say,” she also wrote, supposedly (Media Takeout).

Lisa Vanderpump returns fire over comment on Twitter

Haven’t watched in years….but I hear you.

Truth prevails goodnight. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) October 6, 2022

Vanderpump’s opinion is arguably valuable as someone who was an original cast member of RHOBH and also hung in for nine seasons. Plus, she supposedly left the show due to her relationships with some of the current cast and might have stories to share. Furthermore, her name was allegedly connected to nasty allegations about the most recent season.

But not everyone agrees that Vanderpump’s thoughts and feelings on the subject of RHOBH matter. One Twitter user shared an article about her reaction to the current state of RHOBH with a negative opinion attached. “Who cares what [Lisa Vanderpump] thinks …,” the user wrote before adding, “#OldNews.”

Vanderpump saw her message and replied. “If you don’t care … don’t follow,” the Bravo icon wrote (Twitter). Many of her fans agreed with her and promised they cared to hear what she had to say. Some even took the opportunity to ask her to come back to RHOBH.

Lisa Vanderpump is getting ready for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 10, and the cast promises they’ve still got their fire

The Vanderpump Rules reunion trailer has us on the edge of our seats

pic.twitter.com/XnHBR72s7S — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 18, 2022

Vanderpump Rules doesn’t have a release date for season 10 yet, but Vanderpump and others have assured fans it will be worth the wait and their time. The cast has been through a lot between seasons, so there will be much to cover.

For starters, there’s Katie Maloney’s divorce from Tom Schwartz. Then, of course, the opening of Schwartz’s new bar with Tom Sandoval and a rumored flirtation-ship with Raquel Leviss. Sources claimed this had caused “tension” between Schwartz and Maloney, who said they ended their marriage as friends (E! News).

Then, there’s still Lala Kent’s breakup from ex-fiancee Randall Emmett, Scheana Shay’s wedding, and the addition of some tiny, new cast members. And that’s just scratching the surface.

