Listen to Alicia Keys’ ‘December Back 2 June’ From Her First-Ever Holiday Album Release ‘Santa Baby’

On Nov. 4, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys released her first Christmas album, Santa Baby. Leading up to the album’s release, Keys dropped “December Back 2 June” as the lead single. When Santa Baby was released, Keys also shared the official music video for “December Back 2 June.”

Alicia Keys | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AK

Alicia Keys released a song called ‘December Back 2 June’

On Oct. 28, Keys dropped “December Back 2 June,” the lead single from Santa Baby. A few days later on Dec. 5, Keys released the song’s official music video online.

The music video for “December Back 2 June” shows Keys hosting a holiday party at her home. While Keys sings, her guests dance and take photos, enjoying themselves at the party.

“I swear I’ve never heard a Christmas song like this. I love it so much no lie,” a YouTube user commented on the music video.

Another YouTube user commented, “Alicia Keys further cements herself as a musical giant. I don’t even like Xmas songs but this one will be played this holiday season.”

One fan commented on the music video, “alicia managed to bring her brand and vibe registered in a christmas song.. this is so timeless and iconic, something that only an artist like alicia can offer us!”

What is ‘December Back 2 June’ about?

“December Back 2 June” is a Christmas song and Keys sings about the holiday season. However, the single is also a love song, and this brings the entire message of the song together.

In “December Back 2 June,” Keys acknowledges how fun celebrating Christmas is with a love interest, but she clarifies that her partner’s love is enough for her “every season.”

“For this Christmas (Yeah), don’t need wishes (Yeah)/ Not since I met you (Yeah, a-no-no-no, it’s just Christmas time, yeah)/ Every season (What?), you’ll give reason to love you (What?)/ From December back to June, uh, uh, uh,” Keys sings in the chorus of “December Back 2 June.”

Come inside

Close the door behind you

Put Santa Baby on

And let love come find you

Sit down by the fire

Feel the magic of sound

The best time of year

Is right now! pic.twitter.com/0eraOht6Tc — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 5, 2022

Alicia Keys released a holiday album called ‘Santa Baby’

Santa Baby is available exclusively through Apple Music. According to a press release, Keys recorded the album while on her European tour.

“I love this music! It feels so good!” Keys said in a statement. “I picked each song based on my all-time favorites and I wrote the new ones based on real holiday emotions and stories. The holidays are such a beautiful time to slow down, be with the ones you love and make meaning! Santa Baby is definitely going to be the perfect holiday soundtrack. I can’t wait for you to fall in love with it.”

There are 11 songs on Santa Baby, and the tracklist can be viewed below.

Santa Baby tracklist:

“Santa Baby” “Christmas Time Is Here” “Favorite Things” “December Back 2 June” “Please Come Home For Christmas” “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” “You Don’t Have To Be Alone” “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts)” “Old Memories On Xmas” “Not Even The King” “Ave Maria”

