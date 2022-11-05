Listen to Alicia Keys’ ‘December Back 2 June’ From Her First-Ever Holiday Album Release ‘Santa Baby’
On Nov. 4, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys released her first Christmas album, Santa Baby. Leading up to the album’s release, Keys dropped “December Back 2 June” as the lead single. When Santa Baby was released, Keys also shared the official music video for “December Back 2 June.”
Alicia Keys released a song called ‘December Back 2 June’
A few days later on Nov. 5, Keys released the song's official music video online.
The music video for “December Back 2 June” shows Keys hosting a holiday party at her home. While Keys sings, her guests dance and take photos, enjoying themselves at the party.
“I swear I’ve never heard a Christmas song like this. I love it so much no lie,” a YouTube user commented on the music video.
Another YouTube user commented, “Alicia Keys further cements herself as a musical giant. I don’t even like Xmas songs but this one will be played this holiday season.”
One fan commented on the music video, “alicia managed to bring her brand and vibe registered in a christmas song.. this is so timeless and iconic, something that only an artist like alicia can offer us!”
What is ‘December Back 2 June’ about?
“December Back 2 June” is a Christmas song and Keys sings about the holiday season. However, the single is also a love song, and this brings the entire message of the song together.
In “December Back 2 June,” Keys acknowledges how fun celebrating Christmas is with a love interest, but she clarifies that her partner’s love is enough for her “every season.”
“For this Christmas (Yeah), don’t need wishes (Yeah)/ Not since I met you (Yeah, a-no-no-no, it’s just Christmas time, yeah)/ Every season (What?), you’ll give reason to love you (What?)/ From December back to June, uh, uh, uh,” Keys sings in the chorus of “December Back 2 June.”
Alicia Keys released a holiday album called ‘Santa Baby’
Santa Baby is available exclusively through Apple Music. According to a press release, Keys recorded the album while on her European tour.
“I love this music! It feels so good!” Keys said in a statement. “I picked each song based on my all-time favorites and I wrote the new ones based on real holiday emotions and stories. The holidays are such a beautiful time to slow down, be with the ones you love and make meaning! Santa Baby is definitely going to be the perfect holiday soundtrack. I can’t wait for you to fall in love with it.”
There are 11 songs on Santa Baby, and the tracklist can be viewed below.
Santa Baby tracklist:
- “Santa Baby”
- “Christmas Time Is Here”
- “Favorite Things”
- “December Back 2 June”
- “Please Come Home For Christmas”
- “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”
- “You Don’t Have To Be Alone”
- “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts)”
- “Old Memories On Xmas”
- “Not Even The King”
- “Ave Maria”
