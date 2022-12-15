Listen to Diddy’s New Song With PartyNextDoor, ‘Sex in the Porsche’

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been making a long-awaited return to music in 2022 in preparation for his upcoming fourth studio album. To get fans ready for the upcoming LP, Diddy released a new single with PartyNextDoor called “Sex in the Porsche.”

Diddy released ‘Sex in the Porsche’ with PartyNextDoor

“Sex in the Porsche” is the follow-up single to the previously released “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller. Diddy has returned to releasing his own music in 2022 after a five-year hiatus.

PartyNextDoor, who released his most recent album Partymobile in 2020, sings the NSFW chorus for the track. “Sex in the Porsche / Your legs like the Tesla, the doors,” he raps. “I need her naked, wipe me down / Super wet, super nasty … Look at me in the mirror, girl / While I put this d*** on you.”

The song’s release was accompanied by a visualizer posted on YouTube.

Diddy released ‘Gotta Move On’ with Bryson Tiller — and a remix with Yung Miami

“Sex in the Porsche” is the second single Diddy has released in 2022; prior to the release of “Gotta Move On,” he hadn’t released a single since 2017. “Gotta Move On” went on to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

To help bolster the success of “Gotta Move On,” Diddy recruited some other talented artists for two remixes: the Queens Remix featuring Ashanti and Yung Miami and the “Kings Remix” featuring Fabolous and Tory Lanez.

Yung Miami, who has been in a relationship with Diddy for the past year, took to Instagram to celebrate Diddy’s accomplishment. “Congratulations on going #1 @diddy!!!” she captioned the photo of the two together. “Well deserved. I’m so proud of you, your hard work and dedication never go unnoticed. KEEP INSPIRING.”

Diddy’s last album came out in 2006

Diddy has a new album coming in 2023, which would mark his first LP since 2006’s Press Play. The album will be released on his new R&B label, Love Records, an imprint under Motown Records.

“Music has always been my first love. Love Records is the next chapter and about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” Diddy said of his fledgling label in a May 2022 statement. “For the label, I’m focusing on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Details remain light on the upcoming project, but with two singles now under his belt, an album may not be that far off.