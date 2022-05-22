‘Little House on the Prairie’: Melissa Gilbert Said This Episode ‘Marked the Beginning’ of Her Lifelong Friendship With Alison Arngrim

Melissa Gilbert became a household name as Laura Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie for nine seasons. Though Alison Arngrim portrayed her enemy, Nellie Oleson, on the historical drama, the co-stars quickly became BFFs off camera. Gilbert recalled one episode in particular that truly solidified their close bond.

Season 1 – ‘Country Girls’

In the episode entitled “Country Girls” during the first season of Little House, Laura and Mary Ingalls (Melissa Sue Anderson) attend school for the first time in a traditional school setting. Meeting other children from Walnut Grove, they cross paths with Nellie and Willie Oleson (Jonathan Gilbert) who come from the wealthiest family in town.

Nellie and Willie immediately show their disdain for the less-affluent Ingalls’ sisters, calling them “country girls” as an insult. The episode launched a rivalry between Laura and Nellie that would continue throughout the entire series. Gilbert recalled the fun she had filming the storyline.

“This episode was a blast,” Gilbert wrote in My Prairie Cookbook. “For one thing, there were so many kids around to play with. For another thing, this episode marked the beginning of the epic rivalry between Laura and Nellie.”

Melissa Gilbert and Alison Arngrim were enemies onscreen, besties offscreen

Gilbert described a scene where Laura and Nellie come to blows on the playground which appeared very realistic to viewers.

“She pushed me – I pushed her,” the Little House alum shared. “‘You wanna fight? I’ll fight! You wanna play? We’re playing Uncle John!’ My youngest son, Michael, watched this episode with me recently. During one of Alison Arngrim’s first close-ups in the schoolroom, he said, ‘Whoa! She looks like she wants to kill you! Slowly!’ “

Despite the onscreen animosity, the two actors quickly bonded off camera and remain BFFs now decades later.

“In real life, this episode marked the beginning of one of the most significant and longest lasting friendships of my life — with Alison Arngrim, my sister from another mother,” Gilbert remarked. “We are still close to this very day.”

‘Little House’ alum recalled ‘pure, unadulterated fun’ on set

A scene in “Country Girls” featured Laura and Mary’s mother sharing some dress materials with her daughters. Gilbert pointed out something during the scene that viewers may have missed the first time around.

“When you view this episode, watch closely the scene where Ma (Karen Grassle) shows us the fabric for her blue dress,” Gilbert advised. “I reached out to touch it, and Melissa Sue Anderson slapped my hand so hard that it made me laugh and then cry. Rewind and watch it again. It’s pretty funny.”

Gilbert has a plethora of fond memories from her time on Little House. Starting on the series at just 10 years old, the former Little House star enjoyed plenty of childhood activities on set.

“How do I even find the words to describe what the early years of filming Little House on the Prairie were like?” Gilbert wrote. “It was fun. Pure, unadulterated fun! Every day was a new adventure for me, playing dress-up in prairie clothes and working with such a warm and talented cast and crew. We quickly became a family.”

