‘Little House on the Prairie’: Which Cast Members Died?

Little House on the Prairie is a TV show that brings back good memories for a lot of people. Which Little House on the Prairie cast members are still alive? Here’s a rundown of the cast members who have died so far.

Michael Landon

Michael Landon died on July 1, 1991, at the age of 54. Landon, who died from pancreatic cancer three months after revealing his diagnosis, admitted he wished he had taken better care of himself.

During his final interview with Life magazine, Landon said he “abused” his body over the years. He said he drank and smoked too much. Toward the end of his life, he tried to clean up his diet so he could improve his chances of surviving cancer.

Victor French

Victor French died on June 15, 1989. He reportedly died from lung cancer. French worked with Landon before joining him on Little House on the Prairie. From 1962 to 1971, he appeared in five episodes of Bonanza.

French played Isaiah Edwards on Little House from 1974 to 1983. After the show ended, he played Mark Gordon in Highway to Heaven. The show aired on NBC from 1984 to 1989.

Katherine McGregor

Katherine MacGregor died on November 13, 2018. She was 93 years old. One of her first acting roles was in a 1951 episode of Love Life in which she played the character Tammy Forest.

In 1954, MacGregor appeared in the film On the Waterfront. From 1972 to 1974, she had a recurring role in the TV series Ironside. She played the characters Irma/Mrs. Pyle for three episodes. MacGregor is best known for playing Harriet Oleson, Nelly Oleson’s mother, on Little House on the Prairie.

Richard Bull

Richard Bull reportedly died from pneumonia on February 3, 2014. One of Bull’s early roles was in a 1953 episode of the television series Danger titled “Death Is My Neighbor.” In 1956, Bull appeared in two episodes of Medic. That same year, he made his film debut in Full of Life.

From 1964 to 1968, Bull starred in the TV series Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, in which he played the Seaview doctor. Some of Bull’s other television roles include Highway to Heaven, Mannix, Mission: Impossible, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. His final acting role was in the television series Boss in 2011.

Dabbs Greer

Dabbs Greer reportedly died from kidney and heart disease in 2007 at the age of 90. Greer played Reverend Robert Alden. One of his early roles was in the 1939 movie Jessie James. In 1949, he appeared in the movie Reign of Terror. His first television role was in the series Dick Tracy in 1950.

Greer is also known for playing the characters Jonas and Joe Bean on Gunsmoke from 1956 to 1974. Some of Greer’s other acting roles include appearances in The Green Mile, Picket Fences, The F.B.I., and Bonanza.

Kent McCray

Kent McCray wasn’t a cast member, but he played a significant role as the production manager for Little House on the Prairie. He reportedly died from natural causes on June 3, 2018.

In her book, Bright Lights Prairie Dust, co-star Karen Grassle described him as the “secret weapon” behind Little House on the Prairie. He wore many hats and kept things running smoothly as the equipment manager and scheduler. He also managed the show’s budget. McCray had an impressive 40-year career at NBC. His other production roles include work on the shows Bonanza, Barnaby Jones, and Highway to Heaven.

