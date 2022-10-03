‘Little Women’ Episode 10 Reveals the Real Mastermind Behind the Blue Orchid

Little Women is one of Netflix’s 2022 K-dramas that has become immensely popular among fans. Starring Kim Go-eun in the leading role, the K-drama centers on three poor sisters who get entangled in a dangerous conspiracy with the elite. But Little Women Episode 10 shocked fans as its ending revealed the true villain of the K-drama and the deaths of the infamous blue orchid.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding Little Women Episode 10.]

Character Jae-sang in ‘Little Women’ Episode 10 K-drama | via tvN

In-hye and Ho-rin decide to save their lives in ‘Little Women’ Episode 10

The September K-drama episode begins with fans believing Sang-woo has betrayed the main characters and joined forces with Jae-sang. But the scene is heartbreaking as Sang-woo tries to kill Jae-sang and baits him with his past and who he really is. Jae-sang gets the upper hand and brutally beats him to death, showing his true murderous rage.

Meanwhile, In-joo and Do-il break into Jae-sang’s home to rescue In-hye, but she is nowhere to be found. Asking Ho-rin, she warns In-joo that her mother is capable of many things and knows In-hye will never abandon her. The scene shifts to In-hye trapped in Sang-a’s “closed room.” Sang-a tells her more about how her mother was trapped for over 2,000 days in the room.

While In-hye sketches a painting of a photograph of three children for Sang-a, she is saved by her sister, Do-il and Ho-rin. Back at the cabin, In-kyung reassures Hee-jae of her plan to out the ledgers. A time jump to the following morning shows Sang-a desperately looking for her daughter when In-joo arrives.

She informs her that Ho-rin followed them after rescuing In-hye. Little Women Episode 10 reveals that In-hye and Ho-rin packed up and left in the middle of the night. They escaped to Japan to live their lives away from the dangers of Ho-rin’s family.

The main characters begin their plan to stop Jae-sang

While at the cabin, In-kyung receives a message that leaves her in shock and tears. As Hee-jae and Do-il pose as workers to set up their plan during Jae-sang’s speech, Do-il is informed that his mother tried to kill herself. At the hospital, he meets Jae-sang, who reveals to fans that Do-il has known the General since he was a child and put his blue orchid on the Father tree.

Jae-sang offers a way out and for Do-il to leave with his mother. Do-il agrees if Jae-sang promises never to look for him again. At the cabin, Do-il has In-joo sign a document to move the money, but it is all in English. Jong-ho reads the document and agrees she should sign it.

In reality, Do-il is wearing a wired watch and confirms to Jae-sang’s henchmen he has obtained a power of attorney. Fans shockingly learn Do-il has informed Jae-sang of his father’s entire plan to kill him, shooting locations, and more. As the henchman foil the plan, In-joo visits Yong-gwi with the list of Hee-jae’s firearms as Do-il boards a plane with his mother. In a twist, Hee-jae arrives to meet Yong-gwi and In-joo when his truck explodes, and he catches on fire.

The real drama begins as he is transported to the hospital, and Jae-sang’s henchmen witness it all. Do-il fooled Jae-sang and planned everything to fool them. In-kyung has her televised interview and by her side is Do-il’s mother. She informs the public that the murder Do-il’s mother was imprisoned for was a setup. In-kyung reveals she has the murder weapon, and a new DNA analysis reveals the killer was Jae-sang’s father.

A crucial death reveals the real villain in ‘Little Women’ Episode 10

Everything is going as planned, as Jae-sang’s dirty past is exposed. But as Do-il, In-joo, and Hee-jae are in a parking garage, Hee-jae is arrested by police for carrying an illegal firearm. The news reports he was planning to assassinate Jae-sang. While a setback, Il-joo, and Do-il continue with another plan.

At his grand speech, they hack the video system and play a video. Prior in the episode, In-kyung received a shocking video email. The video was from Sang-woo. He recorded his death at the hands of Jae-sang and their conversation. In-joo and Do-il play the video publically. While the public is horrified, his press claims it is a deep fake. But the video had no effect as he is still in the political lead.

Little Women Episode 10 ends in shock. While on TV, In-kyung learns Jae-sang killed himself by falling off a roof. But the crime K-drama soon reveals he was not the mastermind. In the morgue, Sang-a looks over her husband’s dead body, and fans see the blue orchid as she releases his hand. She calls In-joo and warns her of the hell she will now face. Struck with fear, In-joo checks her ban account and finds an empty balance as she hears a knock on her door.

