‘Little Women’ and Every K-Drama Dominating Netflix’s Top 10 for Non-English Series in September

Netflix caters to an array of series in different languages. But 2022 has been an outstanding year for the K-drama genre on Netflix with hits like Extraoridanry Attorney Woo, the coming-of-age zombie thriller All of Us Are Dead, Thirty-Nine, and more. Netflix’s Top 10 list keeps track of what non-English series are a hit with the most hours streamed, and K-dramas are shining through in September.

‘Little Women’ stays on Netflix’s Top 10 list within one week of its debut

Little Women, led by a powerhouse female cast, is the newest addition to the K-drama category on Netflix for September. Yumi’s Cells Kim Go-eun breaks away from the romance genre to take on the leading role in a K-drama adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women for Netflix. The loosely based adaptation focuses on three sisters who grew up poor and find themselves fighting against the elite and mystery.

Oh In-ju (Kim) is the oldest who has seen her fair share of poverty, bad luck, and more. She and her sister, In-kyung (Nam Ji-hyun), work hard to provide for their youngest sister, In-hye (Park Ji-hu). They hope she can live the life they never had in their youth. But when In-ju’s only work friend gets caught up in trouble, she comes into possession of millions. She gets embroiled in the drama of the elite, corruption, and murder.

On Netflix’s Top 10, Little Women ranks in the number seven slot, with 9,970,000 hours viewed within its first week.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ K-drama still dominates on Netflix well after its finale

The Netflix and tvN K-drama, Alchemy of Souls, was all fans could talk about on social media. The historical fantasy K-drama centers on a mystical world where magic exists. The land is ruled by the King and protected by powerful mage families. In this world, a powerful mage assassin Nak-su (Go Yoon-jung), transports her soul into a blind girl named Mu-deok (Jung So-min).

To get her powers and sword back, she becomes the servant of Jang Uk, a male mage whose gate of power was sealed by his father. But Jang Uk recognizes her for who she really is and becomes her pupil. Over time, they learn to stand by each other’s side as mysteries within Daeho threaten the safety of humanity.

Alchemy of Souls ranks above Little Women on Netflix’s Top 10 list with 16,840,000 hours viewed. The K-drama is still doing well on Netflix and has been on the list for 11 weeks and recently ended its run two weeks ago in early September.

‘Narco-Saints’ is a September Netflix K-drama based on true events

The most recent September K-drama on Netflix is the crime thriller Narco-Saints. It is not the first series by Netflix about the dark underbelly of the drug world. Like its other works like Narcos and more, Narco-Saints is based on a true story.

Actor Ha Jung-woo stars as Kang In-gu, a seemingly ordinary man looking to make money in the skate business in Suriname. But his plans go awry when a National Intelligence Service agent forces him to cooperate in an undercover operation. The goal is to infiltrate the drug cartel out of Suriname, run by a Korean drug lord, Jeon Yo-hwan (Hwang Jung-min).

Narco-Saints is fresh to Netflix, having aired all six episodes during its premiere. Within its first week, the K-drama has 20,600,000 hours viewed on Netflix and ranks in the fifth slot on the list.

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ is still the most watched K-drama on Netflix in 2022 so far

Squid Game is a thing of the past regarding K-dramas on Netflix in 2022. With so many new additions, a few have jumped to a high status. One of them is the ‘Slice of Life’ K-drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Starring Park Eun-bin, the K-drama focuses on Korea’s first and only attorney on the autism spectrum.

Woo Young-woo grew up with a single father and a fascination with the criminal code. Despite her perfect LSAT scores, graduating at the top of her class, and her knowledge, she was rejected by every law firm. But one day, she is hired by Hanbada Law Firm. In a new environment, Woo-young must navigate friendships, love, rivalry, and life inside and outside the courtroom.

The Netflix K-drama has generated buzz and rumors of a second season. Extraordinary Attorney Woo ranks first on the Top 10 list with 31,640,000 hours viewed from September 5 to the 11th.

