‘Little Women’ Finale: Do Do-il and In-joo Get Their Happily Ever After?

Netflix’s popular K-drama Little Women aired its finale on Oct. 9. The ending storyline tied many loose ends, from the fate of certain villainous characters to the hopeful future of the main leads. But throughout the K-drama, fans saw sparkling chemistry between Oh In-joo (Kim Go-eun) and Choi Do-il (Wi Ha-joon), making fans hopeful of an ending love story. But the Little Women finale flips the script regarding the main storyline and its characters.

The truth is revealed as In-joo faces her old friend

Before the finale, fans were shocked as Jin Hwa-young is revealed to be alive and faked her death. She testifies in court that In-joo had nothing to do with stealing the money or her revenge plan against Won Sang-a. Thanks to her, In-joo is found innocent but still serves probation. Returning to her aunt’s home, In-joo faces the friend she thought was dead.

Hwa-young reveals she had no idea of the trouble In-joo was in until reading the newspaper of a woman attending the orchid auction. She realized Sang-a was putting In-joo in danger and thwarted their plans to help In-joo escape. In-joo later receives a call from Do-il asking her to go to away with him to find In-hye.

The Little Women finale then shifts gears when Hwa-young attends a press conference to explain her side of the story. She reveals she met a woman on an online forum of people with plans to die by suicide. They maintained the same weight, hair, and tattoos for two years to appear identical. Hwa-young planned to launder the money and make everyone believe she had died. But footage from her apartment reveals Sang-a murdered the other young woman under the impression it was Hwa-young. Sang-a begins to quiver in fear with the news now public and the slush funds.

In-joo risks everything to save Hwa-young from Sang-a in ‘Little Women’ finale

In a quick recap, Sang-a visits her father’s hosptial room and confronts Jang Sa-pyeong for betraying her. He reveals she was never in the organization’s favor because she has never been willing to sacrifice herself for the greater good. In a twist, Sang-a kills him with a concentrated dosage of the orchid drug. She also added it to her father’s nebulizer.

While In-joo is set to leave with Do-il, she goes to the bathroom. After some time, Do-il realizes she is gone. The Little Women finale takes a dramatic turn as Sang-a has Hwa-young prisoner in the orchid room. When In-joo arrives, Sang-a is surprised as In-joo threatens to use a grenade to kill them. In reality, Sang-a never planned to live. She rigged the water sprinkler system with acid that will kill Hwa-young and the rest of them.

But In-joo also reveals the truth behind the death of Sang-a’ mother. Sang-a accidentally pushed her and caused a fatal head wound. While still alive, Sang-a’s mother died by suicide to save her daughter. Meanwhile, Do-il and Ha Jong-ho thwart Sang-a’s plans to also kill In-kyung. The big kicker to Do-il’s possible feelings toward In-joo is when Go Su-im confronts him that he loves In-joo.

To which he replies, “You shouldn’t have done this if you thought I loved her.” It is a not-so-direct confession of his feelings. As Sang-a sets off the sprinklers, In-joo grabs a metal plate to shield both her and Hwa-young from the acid and saves her. As Do-il arrives, In-joo accidentally pushes Sang-a into the water.

Do Do-il and In-joo give in to their feelings in the ‘Little Women’ finale?

In the aftermath, Sang-a’s death is ruled an accident, and the orchids are destroyed. Sometime later, In-kyung receives the General’s journal cataloging what happened in Vietnam, finding the orchids, and their secret organization’s mindset. In the hospital, he dies.

To fans’ dismay, Do-il and In-joo never reveal their true feelings for each other in the Little Women finale. At the airport, Do-il offers her to travel to Greece with him. But In-joo declines saying she has no reason anymore without the money. In Greece, Do-il plans to go off the grid to avoid taking up job offers. As he departs, he turns around, smiles, and promises to see each other again one day. In-joo also learns her aunt left her the apartment.

The popular K-drama also ends with In-kyung getting a job offer but turning it down. Instead, she has decided to follow Jong-ho to the states and continue studying. In-kyung also reveals her feelings for Jong-ho and shares a kiss. In a twist, fans learn Do-il has been secretly helping In-hye and Hyo-rin since they left Korea.

Using Hyo-rin’s Panama account, he stashed away the laundered money. In the end, In-kyung divides the money among all of them. But she gives a bigger amount to In-joo, hoping that she only lives for herself for once.

