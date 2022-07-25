Lizzo Named Who She’d Want on a ‘Lady Marmalade’ Remake

“Lady Marmalade” was a hit song when it hit the airwaves in 2001. The song starred some of the day’s biggest vocalists. When Grammy-winning musician Lizzo reflected on the song and was asked who she would cast in her own dream remake of the track, some were taken aback by her answer.

‘Lady Marmalade’ was a hit song

“Lady Marmalade” first reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in 1974. The song was recorded by the group Labelle, led by singer Patti LaBelle.

In 2001, four hitmaking artists came together to record a remake of the song for Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! film. Christina Aguilera, P!nk, Mýa, and Lil’ Kim each contributed parts to the song that remain iconic to this day. The remake ended up becoming an even bigger chart success than Labelle’s version, with it remaining in the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 for five weeks.

Lizzo wants Ariana Grande and SZA in her ‘Lady Marmalade’ remake

Many artists over the years have been asked who they would want in their own version of “Lady Marmalade.”

In a 2022 interview with Elle, Lizzo said who she would want in her own version if she had the chance.

“I would say me as Missy, I would say SZA as Mýa, Doja as Lil’ Kim, and that’s Ariana Grande as Christina Aguilera’s part. And we would be fierce,” she said.

Lizzo responded to criticism about her choices.

After she gave her answer, some online called out Lizzo for her choices and for her omission of P!nk from the lineup.

“There’s this thing going around right now and it’s like: ‘Lizzo says that she wants to remake “Lady Marmalade”.’ And it lists some other artists. And I just wanna make one thing clear: that was a fun interview question I was being asked for Elle magazine. It wasn’t no ‘Hey guys, I have this amazing idea: I want to remake “Lady Marmalade”.’ No! It didn’t go down like that.”

“It went down like they were just asking me some regular questions, interview questions — ‘What motivated you to make Special?'” she continued. “And he was like, ‘Here’s a fun one: if you had to remake “Lady Marmalade” in 2022, what would it be?'”

“Mind you, it was on the spot, so I was like, ‘Um, I’ll be Missy Elliott, SZA’s Mya, Doja’s Lil’ Kim,’ I was just naming people that I’ve worked with and that I’ve toured with and that I thought would be cool and fun. Not that it means that they represent that person from back then now, it just means that sounds like it would be a fun day. And then, I was so nervous to answer it, that they left out the P!nk part.”

Lizzo admires P!nk as an artist

Lizzo went on to share her appreciation for P!nk and her lengthy career on social media.

“Let me just say something,” she said. “I love P!nk. I think P!nk is an incredible singer. I grew up listening to P!nk. She’s so f***ing cool. B****, I’ll be P!nk then, because Missy produced it and was in the video, but she didn’t perform; I’m thinking of ‘Ladies’ Night.'”

“So, b****, I’ll be P!nk! That’d be fun!” she added. “But, that being said, that’s not happening. I’m not going to do it. It’s not one of my aspirations. I feel like there have been a lot of remakes in pop culture, and I feel like some things are just incredible, you can’t beat the original. And I feel like ‘Lady Marmalade’ was one of those moments. You can’t beat the original. It was incredible.”

“In no world would I ever want to look like I have left out or put any disrespect towards P!nk,” she concluded. “I love P!nk too much for the Internet create that s***.”

