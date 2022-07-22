Lizzo Skipped School to Get a Signed Destiny’s Child CD

Grammy-winning musician Lizzo has looked up to other artists before she even became a musician, including hit girl group Destiny’s Child. So when the “Bootylicious” group came to town for an album signing, young Lizzo did everything she could to get a signed copy.

Lizzo grew up in Houston

Lizzo’s Houston upbringing played an instrumental part in her development as a musician. She became an expert flute player in school, and also spent her time in various groups.

She told Vogue in 2020 that it also contributed her abilities as a rapper. “I learned how to freestyle rap in Houston, and that is so important,” she said. “That is like the most important thing.”

She skipped school to go to a Destiny’s Child album signing at Wal-Mart

“Growing up in Houston, the impact that Destiny’s Child had on me making a decision to become an artist was incredible, mostly because I felt like we were so close to it. Everyone had their, ‘I saw Beyoncé when…’ or, ‘I saw Destiny’s Child at this party…’ stories. And that made it seem more accessible. Like, ‘Oh, maybe I can do this too, if I worked hard enough and had the right people around me,'” she remembered.

She saw them perform and she was hooked, and she resolved to meet them however she could.

“They had an album-signing event at a Wal-Mart and I skipped school to go see them,” she said. “I listened to them sing their gospel medley. I’ve seen Beyoncé maybe up to 10 times live now, and she continues to give me that feeling.”

She’s a huge Beyoncé fan

After Beyoncé became a solo superstar, Lizzo continued to be a super-fan. When she announced her return in 2022 with her album Renaissance, Lizzo was thrilled.

“That excitement never goes away,” she told Elle UK. “She doesn’t just put out music for the sake of putting out music — there’s going to be something real, you know what I mean? A teachable moment. Every time I hear her, it’s like, ‘Man, I want to make people feel this way. How can I make people feel this way, too?’”

