Lizzy Savetsky Reportedly Fired from ‘RHONY’ Reboot — Why Bravo Should Have Known She Was Going to Be a Problem

Lizzy Savetsky was recently announced as one of the new cast members of the Real Housewives of New York reboot. At BravoCon, executive producer Andy Cohen introduced the Texas fashion influencer — who just relocated with her family to NYC — as part of the cast of “seven dynamic women.” Along with Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

But just a few weeks after the big cast announcement, rumors are now swirling that Lizzy has been fired from the reboot before filming really got started.

Lizzy Savetsky | Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Fleishigs Magazine

Lizzy Savetsky was the first person hired for the ‘RHONY’ reboot cast

As fans know by now, a disastrous RHONY Season 13 led Bravo to completely overhaul this version of the franchise. They are rebooting the main series with a completely new cast, while spinning off some popular old-school favorites into a “Legacy” series.

According to Page Six, Lizzy was the first cast member hired for the reboot. She is a social media influencer with more than 204,000 Instagram followers who often posts about her Jewish faith. She likes to explain Jewish traditions, shares a Yiddish word of the week, and also showcases her daughter’s “Torah Corner.”

Instagram saw it first! Rumors are swirling that @LizzySavetsky was the #RHONY newbie fired over the last few days. She has removed #RHONY from her bio and unfollowed @BravoTV and fellow co-star Brynn Whitfield @brynnwhitfield pic.twitter.com/TjfjuhUNSq — Shady Shah (@ShadyShah6) November 16, 2022

In addition to her spirituality and love of God, Lizzy posts about fashion, skincare, traveling, and her family — including documenting their move from Texas to NYC. The influencer also enjoys promoting her plastic surgeon husband — Dr. Ira Savetsky — and encouraging her followers to book consultations. He specializes in aesthetic surgery of the face, nose, breasts, and body.

Rumor has it she was fired from the ‘RHONY’ reboot

Just one month after Lizzy’s introduction to the Bravo fandom, there is a lot of internet chatter — especially on Reddit — claiming that she’s already been fired from RHONY. A tip submitted to celebrity gossip site Bravo and Cocktails read, “Tamra [Judge] confirmed on their podcast a new reboot RHONY housewife ‘may have been let go. She must know something!”

Site administrators added that they had a second source, in addition to Tamra, confirm Lizzy’s firing. They also added that there is a “real situation going on” amid the RHONY reboot.

Sounds more like a good season than a cancelation to me.



But also, how much are we betting this was Lizzy Savetsky? https://t.co/PpioRw6pz0 — Jake Tolan (@sonotoffensive) November 13, 2022

Lizzy added fuel to the fire when she posted this message on her Instagram Story: “When you accept that you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be in this moment and that you have all that you need, miracles happen.”

When seeing Lizzy’s post one fan wrote, “With the rumblings that a RHONY reboot cast member has been booted, and now this? Seems a little sus…”

Why Bravo should have known Lizzy Savetsky was going to be a problem

Lizzy is a self-described Zionist who often advocates on social media against anti-semitism and the Israeli-Palestine conflict. She’s quite vocal about her beliefs and has been known to call out those who disagree with her.

When Bella Hadid — the half-Palestinian daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid — shared her support for Palestine on social media and spoke about it with Vogue magazine, Lizzy responded in a controversial way.

She called both Bella and the magazine antisemitic. Then, in an Instagram post, she edited the Vogue cover to include statements like “Vogue Arabia publishes an Instagram post that erases Israel off the map” and “Bella Hadid graces this month’s Vogue cover wearing a design by John ‘I love Hitler’ Galliano.”

Rumors are swirling that Lizzy Savetsky is no longer filming for #RHONY. pic.twitter.com/8paheEpeVL — Chadwick (@ohchadwick) November 16, 2022

This is also not her first try at joining the Real Housewives. She reportedly filmed test scenes for Real Housewives of Dallas Season 6, before that franchise was put on pause over more racist allegations. While she had nothing to do with RHOD leaving the yearly rotation, she clearly wanted to be a housewife.

With Lizzy being so outspoken about a highly sensitive and complicated topic, Bravo should have known she was going to be a problem in season 14. Her termination reportedly came after a fight with Brynn Whitfield over conflicting views.

Real Housewives of New York will reportedly return to Bravo in 2023.

