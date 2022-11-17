Lizzy Savetsky Wanted to be on ‘RHOD’ Before ‘RHONY’ Reboot? Cary Deuber Confirms As Rumors Swirl She’s Out

Days before rumors surfaced that Lizzy Savetsky was no longer a cast member on The Real Housewives of New York City, Cary Deuber said Savetsky originally tried to join The Real Housewives of Dallas cast.

She said when RHOD Season 6 never moved forward Savetsky moved to New York, which is when she landed on the RHONY reboot lineup. Executive producer Andy Cohen announced the new RHONY cast at BravoCon, but now it appears that Savetsky won’t be filming. She removed any evidence of RHONY from her Instagram, but Bravo has yet to confirm her departure.

Cary Deuber said Lizzy Savetsky wanted to be on ‘RHOD’

Deuber has known Savetsky for a few years. “Yeah, I met her years ago. She wanted to be on Dallas and so I introduced her to Kameron (Westcott) and to kind of helped her with that,” she recalled on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Andy Cohen, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Deuber knows producers spoke with Savetsky about RHOD Season 6. “I know that they spoke to her. But who knows,” she remarked. “That’s all hearsay unless you’re actually network or production. But I mean I know that she definitely wanted to be on Dallas and like we had talked about it. She’s a sweet girl. Her husband’s a plastic surgeon also.”

‘RHOD’ was shelved, then Lizzy Savetsky moved to NYC

Deuber recalled how Savetsky suddenly moved to New York. “And yeah, they just moved to New York,” she said. “I texted her the other day. I don’t think it was about Real Housewives, but I just had seen that she moved to New York.”

So did Savetsky try for RHOD but when that didn’t happen go to New York? “I mean I know Lizzie. Yeah. I mean I know she wanted to be on Dallas, but I don’t know her path of how that worked out,” Deuber said. “She moved to New York obviously and then got on that cast.”

Did Cary Deuber think Lizzy would have made a good Housewife?

Deuber thought some of Savetsky’s qualities were perfect for Housewives. “Gosh, I don’t know. I mean, I think she’s a cute girl. I think she’s very vocal,” Deuber said. “I think she speaks her opinion, which I think is really good. I hope she does really well.”

“I mean, I wish her the best. I don’t know their cast, I think it makes a difference who is on your cast also, you know, and who you’re with. So I don’t have any idea who she’s with and who she is to play off of,” she added. “But, I think it’s something that she really wanted to do. So that’s exciting for her.”

So excited for my dear beauty queen @LizzySavetsky to be joining @BravoTV on the reboot of #RHONY ❤️?? pic.twitter.com/li2U5RW70B — Moti Ankari (@MotiAnkari) October 17, 2022

So where did the rumor start that Savetskey was off the RHONY cast? Wellness influencer Emily Gellis Lande posted a video, shared on Twitter by the LoveAndyC account.

“This person has, I feel like, been down this road before,” Lande said likely referring to RHOD. “I don’t know why they’re like waiting to like say it or not say it.” She added, “I’ve heard they’re gonna be in the beginning and then phased out. I heard what happens. [I’m] zero percent surprised. Lines up 100% with this… persona.”

