‘Locke & Key’ Season 2 Recap: 10 Things to Remember Before Season 3

It’s almost time to unlock the final chapter of Locke & Key. We’re less than a week away from Locke & Key Season 3’s release on Netflix, and fans couldn’t be more excited to visit the Locke family in Matheson, Massachusetts, once again. But before we dive into the show’s epic conclusion, there are quite a few important things to remember from the previous season. Here’s a recap of Locke & Key Season 2.

Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke in ‘Locke & Key’ Season 2 | Netflix

Gabe never really existed

It’s bad news for Ginsey fans: Kinsey Locke’s (Emilia Jones) boyfriend, Gabe (Griffin Gluck), was never really a person. Remember how he showed up out of the blue in season 1? And then the season 1 finale showed the demon, Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira), posing as Gabe? Well, it was Dodge all along. She used the Identity Key to create Gabe as an alter ego that could get close to Kinsey and the Locke family.

Eden was possessed by a demon

Eden Hawkins (Hallea Jones) took bullying to a new level in season 2 when Matheson’s resident mean girl became possessed by a demon. She got hit with a Whispering Iron at the Black Door in the caves in the season 1 finale. Then, in season 2, Eden became Dodge/Gabe’s partner in crime and the demon’s first soldier in a soon-to-be demon army created to attack the Lockes. However, Eden and Gabe/Dodge experienced a power struggle at times.

Josh Bennett and his daughter moved to town

New keys. New villain. One final fight. The final season of Locke & Key drops August 10, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/C0Zh5LKWPA — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) July 28, 2022

Locke & Key Season 2 had a couple of new faces: Josh Bennett (Brendan Hines) and his daughter, Jamie (Liyou Abere). Josh was a new history teacher at Matheson Academy. He started dating Nina Locke (Darby Stanchfield), while Jamie befriended the youngest Locke kid, Bode (Jackson Robert Scott).

Josh had a dollhouse replica of Keyhouse because of his fascination with Matheson’s history. He also had the journal of his ancestor, Captain Frederick Gideon (Kevin Durand), who lived in Matheson in the 1700s. Josh learned about the Black Door portal and wanted to use it to reach his late wife.

The Lockes found the Memory Key to remember magic

The late Rendell Locke (Bill Heck) and his brother, Duncan (Aaron Ashmore), forged the Memory Key when they were kids so that they could remember magic as adults. However, Rendell hid the key when Dodge threatened him and his friends. Erin Voss (Joy Tanner), Rendell’s former girlfriend and a Keeper of the Keys, showed the Locke kids where to find the Memory Key. They used it to help Duncan remember magic, as well as Jackie Veda (Genevive Kang), who would forget magic when she turned 18.

Erin returned to help the Lockes, but she died

Erin had been trapped inside her own mind for years at Dodge’s doing, so she couldn’t function in the real world. The Locke kids helped her escape so that she could join the fight against Dodge. Erin used the Chain Key to capture Dodge/Gabe, but the demon escaped and killed Erin.

Jackie died after Tyler Locke used the Alpha Key

Jackie, Tyler Locke’s (Connor Jessup) girlfriend, became one of Dodge’s possessed soldiers. Tyler and Duncan forged the Alpha Key to remove the demon from her body. It worked, but removing the demon seemed to also remove Jackie’s own soul, killing her.

The Lockes killed Dodge’s demon army

Despite the side effect of the Alpha Key on Jackie, Tyler used the key to kill several of Dodge’s soldiers. Meanwhile, the ghost of Sam Lesser (Thomas Mitchell Barnet) helped Kinsey find the Angel Key, which unlocked a vest that would give her angel wings. She used the wings to make an aerial attack on Dodge/Gabe and steal the Crown of Shadows that gave Dodge power.

After a final battle, Tyler used the Alpha Key on Dodge, killing her and Gabe. (Of course, we know from the season 3 teaser that Dodge is alive). However, the key left behind the Echo of Lucas Caravaggio (Felix Mallard), another Keeper of the Keys and Ellie Whedon’s (Sherri Saum) former boyfriend. And speaking of Ellie, she escaped the Black Door portal and used the Identity Key to return to her old self after Dodge performed an identity switch on her.

Tyler was about to turn 18 years old

At the end of season 2, Tyler was days away from his 18th birthday. He opted not to use the Memory Key, so he would forget magic soon. He set off on a road trip for his birthday, and it’s unclear if someone will use the key on him when he returns.

Bode Locke used the Memory Key on Nina

The finale also showed Bode Locke sitting down with his mother to introduce her to magic. He first used the Head Key to show her inside her mind. Then, he pulled out the Memory Key, and it was implied that he used it on Nina to give her the ability to remember and understand magic.

Frederick Gideon emerged from the well and possibly killed Eden

Locke & Key Season 2 brought a new villain for the third installment: Frederick Gideon. He was shown in the 1700s as a ruthless captain willing to kill anyone in the war. When he and his soldiers stumbled on the Black Door in the cave, he purposely let a Whispering Iron hit him to become possessed. In the present day, Eden brought Gideon back as an Echo. He immediately threw her into the well so that he could wreak havoc without someone in the way. So, Eden may or may not be dead.

Locke & Key Season 3 arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

RELATED: ‘Locke & Key’ Season 2: New Keys and Their Powers, Explained