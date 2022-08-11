‘Locke & Key’ Season 3: Every New Key Revealed in the Final Season

There are more secrets to unlock at Keyhouse. Netflix‘s Locke & Key Season 3 introduces the final five magical keys, all of which help the Locke family in their epic battle against Frederick Gideon. Here are all the new keys this season and their powers.

Kevin Durand as Frederick Gideon in ‘Locke & Key’ Season 3 | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Snow Globe Key

The Snow Globe Key is introduced in season 3 episode 1. Bode Locke (Jackson Robert Scott) and Nina Locke (Darby Stanchfield) find it hidden in the freezer. The key unlocks a snow globe that Nina found at Keyhouse earlier, and it basically wraps all of Keyhouse’s land inside a giant snow globe. But as Nina and Bode quickly learn, anyone outside of Keyhouse when the key is removed will be trapped inside the smaller snow globe.

Animal Key

The Locke kids found the Animal Key sometime between season 2 and season 3, so it’s unclear exactly where they found it. It unlocks a small door in Keyhouse — almost like a doggy door. When someone crawls through the door, they transform into an animal. When they crawl back, they’ll become human again. Bode and Kinsey (Emilia Jones) use the Animal Key to bring back Bode’s human form when Dodge’s (Laysla De Oliveira) ghost takes over his body and disappears.

Timeshift Key

One of the most-used keys in Locke & Key Season 3 is the Timeshift Key. Unfortunately, it’s also the most unpredictable. Bode finds this key inside the grandfather clock on Duncan’s (Aaron Ashmore) wedding day in episode 2.

The Timeshift Key unlocks a time travel device inside the clock. Its user can select the year, month, day, time, and even how long they’ll remain in that time period. The clock also comes with a “fail-safe” sand timer; when the sand runs out, the time travel will reset as if it never happened. Bode travels back in time to last season and accidentally brings Dodge back with him.

Harlequin Key

When Bode uses the Timeshift Key for the first time, he travels back to the 1700s to see Benjamin Locke (Carson MacCormac) and Miranda Locke (Chloe Avakian). He finds them using the Harlequin Key, which unlocks a harlequin chest that becomes impenetrable and invincible. In the present day, Bode finds the key hidden in a joker playing card. The Lockes use the chest to hide the keys from Gideon (Kevin Durand).

Creation Key

Gideon needs one more key to open the demon portal. The Lockes don’t know another key exists, but Ellie Whedon (Sherri Saum) tells them about the Creation Key. It’s a special pen that brings any drawing to life when used. Back in the ’90s, when she was a teenage Keeper of the Keys, Ellie hid the Creation Key inside Gordie Shaw’s (Michael Therriault) mind. After the Lockes retrieve the Creation Key, they use it to escape from Gideon.

