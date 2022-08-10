‘Locke & Key’ Season 3: A Guide to the New Cast and Characters

Locke & Key Season 3 has finally arrived. And though the Netflix fantasy series is coming to an end, the new installment introduces a handful of supporting characters. While watching the episodes, you may find yourself asking: “Who is that and where have I seen them before?” We’ve got you covered. Here’s a guide to the new Locke & Key Season 3 cast members.

Susanna Fournier as Dorothy Wheeler in ‘Locke & Key’ Season 3 | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Kevin Durand plays Frederick Gideon

Technically, Kevin Durand’s Frederick Gideon was first introduced in Locke & Key Season 2. However, as this season’s baddie, he now has an even bigger role. The pre-Revolutionary War captain was possessed by a demon in the 1700s, and his possessed soul is now back in Matheson, Massachusetts, as an Echo. He wants power over all the keys, and he’ll do anything to get it.

Kevin Durand has starred in dozens of films and television shows since the ’90s. According to IMDb, he’s most known for playing Fred in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Little John in 2010’s Robin Hood. He’s also starred in The Strain, Vikings, Lost, and more shows.

Diana Bentley plays Ada Wheeler

What’s a ruthless villain without his minions? Diana Bentley plays Ada Wheeler, a demon who helps Gideon search for the keys. As IMDb notes, Bentley’s big break came in 2016 when she starred as Kristen in The Other Half. That same year, she also took on a role as Imogen in the TV series Frontier. Some of her other projects include We’re Still Together, Channel Zero, and Departure.

Susanna Fournier plays Dorothy Wheeler

Also helping Gideon is Ada’s sister, Dorothy Wheeler, played by Susanna Fournier. Like Ada, Dorothy is a demon who helps Gideon with his master plan. According to IMDb, Fournier is most known for playing Zoe in 2012’s Being Human. Additionally, she played Diane in HBO Max’s Titans last year. Fournier also appeared as Grace in 2013’s Continuum.

Jeff Lillico plays Coffey

Gideon also needs help from some of his soldiers. He brings back the Echo of Samuel Coffey, played by Jeff Lillico. The actor is most known for playing Wyatt on Designated Survivor in 2016 and 2017. Additionally, he appeared in 2018’s On the Basis of Sex and The Rocky Horror Picture Show TV movie in 2016.

Ian Lake plays Bolton

Tyler Locke never backs down from a fight pic.twitter.com/CJleKynFuj — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) August 5, 2022

Gideon’s other demon soldier is James Bolton, played by Ian Lake. As IMDb notes, fans may recognize Lake from 2017’s The Girlfriend Experience, in which he portrayed Ben. He also played Tolor in Star Trek: Discovery in 2020.

Oriana Leman plays Carly

Finally, there’s Carly, Tyler Locke’s (Connor Jessup) colleague who may turn into something more. Carly is played by Oriana Leman, who’s relatively new to the entertainment world. As seen on IMDb, Leman previously appeared in a documentary called The Detectives and a short called The Whale. Leman’s next project, The Stolen Child, is in pre-production. The actor also directed The Whale, as well as a short called I’m Comin’ Over.

Locke & Key Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

