‘Locke & Key’ Season 3: What Happened to Dodge?

Surprise, Locke fam, Dodge is back. A few weeks before the premiere of Locke & Key Season 3, a teaser trailer revealed the demon would return to cause more chaos for the Keepers of the Keys. And now that season 3 has finally arrived on Netflix, we know how Dodge was seemingly able to survive her death in season 2. Here’s how she managed to come back and what happened to her in Locke & Key Season 3.

Dodge returned in ‘Locke & Key’ Season 3

In season 2, Tyler Locke (Connor Jessup) used the Alpha Key to kill Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) — and her alter ego, Gabe (Griffin Gluck). She did technically die, but Bode Locke (Jackson Robert Scott) accidentally brought her back in season 3. He used the Timeshift Key to travel back to the Locke kids’ battle with Dodge in season 2. Bode hoped to stop Dodge from ever creating the Demon Key, but she ended up hitching a ride with him back to the present day.

What happened to Dodge in ‘Locke & Key’ Season 3?

Bode tried to get rid of present-day Dodge, but the two of them ended up traveling through the ghost door. Then, Dodge’s ghost took over Bode’s body and locked Bode’s ghost outside of Keyhouse. Posing as Bode, the demon tried to convince Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Nina (Darby Stanchfield) to give him access to all of the keys. Dodge also gave Bode a bit of a nasty attitude, which made the Locke family suspicious.

Nina investigated Bode’s room to figure out what was going on. She found Dodge’s cold body under his bed — since her ghost was in Bode’s body, Dodge’s body remained vacant. Meanwhile, Frederick Gideon (Kevin Durand) recruited Dodge to find the rest of the keys. In a surprising twist, though, Dodge turned on Gideon and told the Lockes she was on their side. Gideon wanted to destroy the human world — or “meat world,” as Dodge called it — but Dodge liked this world.

Still in Bode’s body, Dodge used the Angel Key to surprise attack one of Gideon’s minions, Coffey (Jeff Lillico). She carried him back to the Wellhouse, making his Echo disappear. Gideon then shot Dodge in the arm, but she wasn’t giving up. Dodge wanted to use the Alpha Key to kill Gideon.

Just as Dodge made her strike, the Timeshift Key’s fail-safe kicked in. The grandfather clock’s sand timer ran out, resetting the time travel. As Duncan (Aaron Ashmore) explained, everything that happened with time travel would disappear as if it never happened. So, Dodge went back to the season 2 timeline, where she presumably still died. Unfortunately, she took Bode’s body with her. The Lockes later had to use the Animal Key to reunite Bode’s ghost with his human form.

The keys and the demons are gone for good

With Dodge gone, the Locke family had one more demon to get rid of: Gideon. After an action-packed chase back to Keyhouse, Kinsey used the Alpha Key on Gideon, giving Nina enough time to push him through the demon portal he created. He took a few keys with him, causing the portal to get smaller. The Locked realized that all the keys would need to go into the portal, back to the demon world, in order to close it completely. After one last Timeshift Key adventure, the Lockes bid farewell to the keys, and the saga ended for good.

