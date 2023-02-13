‘Lockwood & Co.’ Cast Ages and How They Compare to the Characters

Lockwood & Co., the latest supernatural series to drop on Netflix, is a hit with many fans of shows like Wednesday and Locke & Key. The British show takes place 50 years after the start of “The Problem,” a sudden rise in deaths caused by ghosts. As a result, several agencies were formed to employ teenagers with special abilities to fight off the apparitions. But are the stars actually teens? Here’s a rundown of the cast members’ ages and how they compare to the Lockwood & Co. characters.

Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George, Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood, and Ruby Stokes as Lucy in 'Lockwood & Co.'

How old is Lockwood in ‘Lockwood & Co.’?

Cameron Chapman plays Anthony Lockwood, the leader of a small agency in London known as Lockwood & Co. Unlike other agencies, Lockwood & Co. does not have an adult supervisor, so Lockwood’s company is not always taken seriously. He and his two co-workers, George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) and Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes), also frequently get in trouble with the Department of Psychical Research and Control (DEPRAC) — the organization that oversees all the agencies. However, Lockwood & Co.’s sharp skills in researching, listening to, and seeing ghosts make up for their agency’s tiny size.

As revealed in Lockwood & Co. Episode 1, teens are allowed to join agencies once they turn 13 years old. Anthony Lockwood is around 17 or 18, so he’s been working as an agent for a while. He’s the oldest agent at Lockwood & Co. In real life, Cameron Chapman was born on Dec. 15, 2002, so he’ll turn 21 in 2023.

Other ‘Lockwood & Co.’ cast ages compared to their characters

And what about the other agents at Lockwood & Co.? George, the agency’s brainy researcher, is 17 years old in the Netflix show. Famous Birthdays lists actor Ali Hadji-Heshmati as 23 years old (born on June 15, 1999), but this hasn’t been confirmed. If true, Hadji-Heshmati has a six-year age difference from his character.

Then, there’s Lucy, Lockwood & Co.’s Listener and the youngest member of the agency. In episode 1, a flashback reveals that Lucy had just turned 13 when she reluctantly started working for agencies. That was three years prior to her start at Lockwood & Co., so she’s 16 years old in the show’s present day. Like Hadji-Heshmati, Ruby Stokes is six years older than her character — she was born on Sept. 4, 2000, so she is turning 23 this year.

Many fans might also wonder about the age of Quill Kipps (Jack Bandeira), who actually isn’t a teen in Lockwood & Co. According to the show’s fandom page, Kipps is a 22-year-old supervisor at the Fittes Agency and Lockwood’s nemesis. Jack Bandeira’s age is still slightly older, though. He was born in 1994, making him around 28 years old.

The ages in ‘Lockwood & Co.’ on Netflix differ slightly from the books

Those who read the Lockwood & Co. book series by Jonathan Stroud might remember that the characters were slightly younger than their Netflix counterparts. Stroud confirmed that in the first book, Lucy was 14 years old, while George and Lockwood were both 15 when the three of them met.

According to director Joe Cornish, there’s a reason why the cast and characters are aged up in Netflix’s version of Lockwood & Co.

“We did age them up a little bit because it helps for a sophisticated, modern audience to help make the characters a tiny bit older than they are in the book,” Cornish told Express.

This way, viewers of all ages can enjoy Lockwood & Co., and they certainly have. The series reached Netflix’s Top 10 list upon its debut in late January. It hasn’t been renewed for a second season yet, but there’s a fair chance it could be soon. For now, Lockwood & Co. Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.