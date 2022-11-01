‘Loki’ Season 2 Will Feature a Familiar Face For ’80s Fans

Loki season 2 is currently shooting in the United Kingdom. Marvel president Kevin Feige made that announcement at the D23 Expo in September before surprising the audience with a cast appearance to help debut some new footage. He also introduced a new cast member, who is a familiar face for ’80s fans.

Tom Hiddleston | Disney Plus

‘Loki’ Season 2 picks up where the first season left off

Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and the rest of the Loki cast joined Feige on stage at D23 in Anaheim, California, to give fans a sneak peek at the upcoming season.

“Season 2 picks up where season 1 left off,” Hiddleston said. “Loki is back in the TVA and Mobius don’t seem to know who he is.”

“It’s a little bit like that Talking Heads song,” Wilson added. “And in season two we’re going to answer, ‘How did I get here?”

The new footage showed the God of Mischief being pulled through time and sort of glitching out of control. There were also shots of Loki and Mobius in tuxedos, and more statues of Kang.

The new season will feature a familiar face from popular 1980s films

Feige also introduced new cast member Ke Huy Quan, who fans will remember from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. When the Taiwanese-American actor took the stage he told the audience, “I’m very confused: Is this not the Indiana Jones panel?”

Quan is currently in the middle of a career comeback after walking away from Hollywood 35 years ago. He came out of hibernation earlier this year when he starred as Waymond Wang in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once alongside Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn Quan Wang, and immediately received praise for delivering some of the film’s most iconic lines.

Quan says that the fan support for his comeback has been nothing short of overwhelming.

“To have this as my comeback movie and to get this recognition and warm embrace? I’ve cried so much reading the comments. How often does a man in his 50s get a chance like this? How often do actors get a second act?” Quan said to the New York Times.

Ke Huy Quan’s role in ‘Loki’ is being kept under wraps

Details about Quan’s new role in Loki were not revealed at D23, but he is expected to be an important character. The speculation is that he is joining the star-studded cast as a TVA employee.

This would put him right beside Wilson’s Morbius, who at the end of season 1 was part of an altered reality after Sylvie Laufeydottir (Sophia Di Martino) killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) at the Citadel at the End of Time.

Season 2 will see the titular anti-hero in the new reality, attempting to reorient the multiverse and prevent catastrophe. The precedent has also been set for the coming of He Who Remains’ formidable variant, Kang the Conqueror. Majors will be back for season 2, and is likely to play a major role given how the first season ended.

Loki Season 1 is now playing on Disney+. Season 2 will premiere in 2023.

RELATED: ‘Loki’ Head Writer Says ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ‘Laid the Foundation’ for Time Travel in New Disney+ Series