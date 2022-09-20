How Long Have Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Been Married?

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, have been making headlines since an Instagram model made a viral TikTok video claiming that the Maroon 5 singer had an affair with her. How long have Levine and Prinsloo been married? Here’s what we know about the couple and the cheating allegations.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo married in 2014

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo started dating in May 2012. They briefly broke up a year later, but rekindled their romance within two months.

In July 2013, Levine and Prinsloo announced their engagement, surprising fans who didn’t realize the couple had gotten back together (per Us Weekly).

The famous couple has been married for over eight years. They got married on July 19, 2014, with actor Jonah Hill officiating the wedding.

They have two children, a daughter named Dusty Rose (born on Sept. 21, 2016) and a daughter named Gio Grace (born on Feb. 15, 2018).

Prinsloo is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo Wedding Photos: See Their Top Secret Mexican Wedding https://t.co/1o0lfBwJmB pic.twitter.com/qyPo2wYejD — BRIDES (@brides) July 19, 2018

A viral TikTok video alleged that Adam Levine cheated on Behati Prinsloo with an Instagram model

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are making headlines after an Instagram model shared a viral TikTok video accusing Levine of having an affair with her.

23-year-old model Sumner Stroh, who has 387,000 followers on Instagram, said she was compelled to come forward with her story after one of her friends tried to sell screenshots of messages Stroh exchanged with Levine to tabloids.

“At the time, I was young, I was naive and, quite frankly, I feel exploited,” Stroh said in her video. “I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

Stroh claimed she and Levine dated for “about a year.” Months after their affair, the Maroon 5 singer came back into her life – only to ask if he could name his third child after her.

“He said, ‘Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,’” the model said, reading an alleged DM from the musician.

Woman claims she was manipulated into an affair with #adamlevine even though she knew he was married pic.twitter.com/hXg9iik8Px — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 20, 2022

The Maroon 5 singer denies the cheating allegations

Adam Levine has responded to Sumner Stroh’s cheating allegations in his Instagram Stories (which disappear automatically after 24 hours). He claims he did not have an affair, but admitted he “crossed the line.”

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” The Voice coach wrote. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

The 43-year-old said his behavior “in certain instances” became “inappropriate.” He concluded, “I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

34-year-old Behati Prinsloo has not publicly commented on the affair allegations.

