How Long Has Austin Dillon Been Married to His Wife, Whitney Dillon?

Sports fans may wonder how long NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has been married to his wife, Whitney Dillon. Here’s when the race car driver got married and other details about his relationship with the former NFL cheerleader. Fans can see more of the NASCAR champion and his family on the race car driver’s new TV show, Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane.

Austin Dillon and Whitney Dillon | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Austin Dillon and Whitney Dillon got married in 2017

NASCAR champion Austin Dillon got engaged to Whitney Ward on August 9, 2016, during a trip to the Bahamas. The couple had been dating for about a year before getting engaged, so their relationship starred sometime in 2015.

Whitney Dillon is a former NFL cheerleader from Soddy Daisy, Tennessee. She was the captain of the University of Chattanooga cheerleading team before working for the NFL for four years.

Austin and Whitney got married at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina, on December 9, 2017. They welcomed their son, Ace R.C Dillon, on June 14, 2020.

Whitney starred in season 1 of Racing Wives on CMT. The reality show first aired in 2019 and ran for 8 episodes before it got derailed by the coronavirus (COVID-19). According to The List, the show has not yet been renewed for season 2, but it also hasn’t been canceled.

NASCAR: Austin Dillon, wife Whitney announce birth of their son Ace hours before Sunday's race: https://t.co/jUcwj4mGqT pic.twitter.com/7hdcHDbD7T — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) June 14, 2020

Austin Dillon said he and his wife Whitney Dillon center their relationship around their faith

The NASCAR driver revealed that he and his wife have more in common than their interest in sports. Austin Dillon told Us Weekly in June that faith is the glue that holds their relationship together.

“I think centering [our relationship] off of God is first and foremost,” said the race car driver. “[We] both have a relationship with God and [also] knowing that Whitney reminds me constantly, ‘Put the phone down, it’s time for family time now,’ [because] I mean, I’m constantly working on either racing or our PBR [professional bull riding] team.”

Dillon added that they have been working on spending quality time together while pushing each other toward their goals. “So when we sit down to have time for each other, we’ve been really working on that and just working together and, and pushing each other in, in our careers and what we love to do,” he said. “And, you know, since we’ve had [our son] Ace, our mind’s really been set on him.”

Get to know @CARCowboysPBR General Manager @austindillon3 tonight at 9:30PM ET on @USA_Network for the premiere of Austin Dillon’s Life In The Fast Lane. Let’s Ride! pic.twitter.com/M3QMPqkIRW — PBR (@PBR) June 23, 2022

Fans can watch the racecar driver and his wife on ‘Life In The Fast Lane’

Austin Dillon fans can see more of the race car driver’s personal life, including his relationship with his wife Whitney Dillon and their son Ace, on his new TV show, Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane, which premiered on June 23.

Whitney was already familiar with the reality TV world, having filmed the 2019 show Racing Wives. But Austin opened up about what it was like to have cameras on him in a June interview with TV Insider.

“I’m used to having cameras around,” the race car driver said. “I’ve had that my entire career with NASCAR. Nothing really different as I’ve filmed pilots and other things along the way.”

He said he enjoyed the opportunity to show fans what his life is really like. “The coolest part of this is it’s just my family and friends, allowing viewers the chance to come into what we do each weekend,” Dillon shared. “It was a lot more time-consuming. The time I would be relaxing on a golf course I was filming and doing interviews.”

He added that his and Whitney’s experience with Racing Wives changed their boundaries around filming for reality TV. “It’s been pretty cool though. I always said we weren’t going to do a TV show unless it was on our terms,” Dillon explained. “After Racing Wives, I said we weren’t going to do another TV show unless it was our group and the way we want to do it. That’s how it came out. I kind of set an ultimatum. Before I knew it, bang: We got a TV show.”

