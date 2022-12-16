Who Is the Longest Running Cast Member on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

The Young and the Restless cast has many talented actors. Many actors have left over the past 50 seasons, but some stars remain faithful to the soap opera. Let’s look at some of the longest-running cast members.

The Young and the Restless cast I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Melody Thomas Scott has been with ‘The Young and the Restless’ for 43 years

The Young and the Restless cast has had many iconic actors, including Melody Thomas Scott. The star rose to fame with her portrayal of Nikki Newman. Scott earned many award nominations for her work as the troubled wife of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

As the Newman matriarch, Nikki is a vital part of the show, and it’s hard to imagine anyone but Scott in the role. Originally, Erica Hope played Nikki, and her tenure lasted seven months. According to Soap Central, Scott took over the role on Feb. 20, 1979, and earned her spot as a soap opera icon.

Scott’s been with the soap opera for 43 years and holds the honor of being its longest-running cast member.

Vintage Victor and Nikki. Finding my favorite pics of Eric from over the last forty years in celebration of his momentous 40th YR anniversary. He shot his first episode EXACTLY 40 years ago today! Congratulations, my darling! @EBraeden @YandR_CBS #YR pic.twitter.com/BRNMlcATpu — Melody Thomas Scott (@MelodyThomasSco) February 9, 2020

‘The Young and the Restless’ cast member Eric Braeden has played Victor Newman for 42 years

When everyone thinks of Nikki, they associate her with her husband, Victor. Nikki and Victor are The Young and the Restless‘ famous super couple. Their epic love story has spanned over four decades and made them Genoa City’s power couple.

One year after Scott’s debut, Braeden was cast as Victor. Initially, the role was supposed to be short-term; however, creator William J. Bell was so impressed by Braeden’s performance he decided to make Victor a permanent character. Braeden has entertained viewers with his portrayal of the ruthless yet family-oriented businessman for 42 years.

Although Braeden is 81, the actor isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Doug Davidson and other cast members who’ve hit the 40-year clubs with ‘The Young and the Restless’

Being with The Young and the Restless for 40 years is a huge feat for Scott and Braeden. They’re not the only actors to reach this milestone. Davidson previously had the title of the longest-running cast member. However, his 42-year run as Paul Williams apparently ended in Nov. 2020.

Paul’s absence has sparked speculation about Davidson’s status. The actor has tweeted about his treatment from the show. There appear to be some hard feelings, and Davidson’s made it clear he might not return.

Congratulations are in order for @DougDavidsonYR! He is celebrating 41 amazing years as Paul Williams on #YR. ?How amazing are these throwback photos? ? #TBT pic.twitter.com/JyG5rsa9Rd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 16, 2019

2022 saw three of the show’s adored ladies celebrate significant milestones. In April, Kate Linder celebrated 40 years as everyone’s favorite kind-hearted maid Esther Valentine. Then in June, Eileen Davidson and Beth Maitland were honored with a standalone episode marking their 40th anniversary as sisters Ashley and Traci Abbott.

Although she missed out on the 40th anniversary, Jeanne Cooper deserves an honorable mention for her 39 years as Katherine Chancellor. Cooper’s reign as the Dame of Genoa City lasted from Jan. 1974 to May 2013. Sadly, five days after Katherine’s final episode, Cooper died. In Aug. 2013, the writers wrote Katherine’s offscreen death and a special tribute to the beloved character and actor.