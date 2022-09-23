A Look at Roger Federer’s Amazing Homes and Private Jets

Roger Federer is arguably one of the best tennis players in the world. His name is often mentioned with other greats like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

In September 2022, Federer announced that he was retiring from the sport after more than two decades of dominance and winning 20 Grand Slam titles. In retirement, the athlete can enjoy more time with his wife, Mirka, and their four children in their beautiful homes and travel on private jets. Here’s a look at some of those.

Roger Federer acknowledges the crowd as he walks off center court following a practice session ahead of the Laver Cup | Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup

What Federer said about retiring

The tennis star released a statement via social media about his decision to retire.

“Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you,” Federer said.

He continued: “As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old, I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it’s time to end my competitive career … I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.

“This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything that the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.”

Federer added that the 2022 Lavar Cup would be his final ATP event.

He has homes in Switzerland and Dubai

Federer owns a few houses in his native Switzerland.

In 2008, he bought a Swiss-style Modern Chalet in the village of Valbella, part of the large Lenzerheide-Valbella ski area in the canton of Graubunden. The spacious home has woodwork and paneling throughout, which matches the furniture. There is a double-villa on the property for guests as well as a tennis court, a pool, and a wellness center. But perhaps the best thing about the home is the stunning views it offers of the Swiss Alps.

In 2014, the tennis star had a brand-new abode built from the ground up in the Swiss municipality of Wollerau for about $7 million. Set on 1.5 acres, this three-story residence consists of two separate apartments, one for his family and another for his parents. The structure has multiple decks and floor-to-ceiling windows featuring unobstructed views of Lake Zurich. Some of its amenities include a swimming pool, a spa, a gym, a private tennis court, and underground parking.

Also in 2014, Federer purchased his Le Rêve penthouse in Dubai for $13 million. It’s 6,100 square with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The apartment also boasts an 870-square-foot terrace with views of the marina. It has a number of amenities including 24-hour concierge service, a rooftop pool, and a fitness center. Federer’s place also has a helipad.

Federer is a brand ambassador for NetJets

Federer and his family don’t just live in luxury but travel that way as well.

In 2004, he became a brand ambassador for NetsJets Inc., one of the world’s biggest private air cab companies. The tennis pro has been known to fly aboard a Bombardier 600 jet. The aircraft was built with the primary goal of passenger comfort and can fit up to 18.

According to the aviation company’s website, “Federer credits NetJets with consistently delivering superb service and unparalleled access to the largest private jet fleet in the world” and said it’s made his life on tour over the years “so much easier.”

