‘Lookism’: A Must-Watch Netflix Korean Anime About Friendship, Bullying, and K-Pop

There are very few Korean animes in the world of popular K-dramas. But one has captured the attention of fans after premiering on Netflix in December. The Netflix anime, Lookism, is a must-watch for anyone in love with the unique look of Korean webtoons and the storyline of a K-drama. Lookism tells the story of a bullied high school teen who wakes up one day in a brand new gorgeous body. A new school and a new body give him a chance to change his life and make lifelong friends.

[WARNING: This article contains minor spoilers for Lookism.]

Park Hyung-suk and the main characters of the webtoon anime ‘Lookism’ | via Netflix

‘Lookism’ was first a popular webtoon before becoming a Chinese drama and an anime

According to WEBTOON, Lookism was first a popular webtoon like True Beauty and more. It was created by Taejun Park and was first published in June 2017. The popular webtoon is still in circulation, with 9 billion views on the site by fans.

“Daniel is an unattractive loner who wakes up in a different body. Now tall, handsome, and cooler than ever in his new form, Daniel aims to achieve everything he couldn’t before. How far will he go to keep his body… and his secrets?” reads the synopsis on WEBTOON.

Daniel is the opposite of what most people would deem attractive. Due to bullying, lack of self-esteem, and living conditions with his mother, he also has no friends. Many people constantly bullied him in his grade until, one day, his mother witnessed it. She musters up the money to send him to a specialized high school that caters to talent. On the first day, his consciousness wakes up in a strikingly handsome body. With a new look, he sets out to achieve what was once unattainable.

Before becoming an anime, Lookism was first developed into a Chinese drama in 2019. Dada Zhang played the real version of Daniel. The handsome Daniel was played by Revenge of Others and All of Us Are Dead K-drama star Lomon. Netflix’s Lookism anime brings to life the drawings and heartfelt story illustrated on Park’s webtoon.

Netflix’s ‘Lookism’ is a striking display of the vicious bullying cycle paralleled by friendship and heart

Unlike Japanese animes, Korean webtoon-based animes have a distinctive look. Netflix’s Lookism is like watching a K-drama and a live-action webtoon combined. Besides the visual appeal, Lookism tackles the dark societal issues of what it means to be attractive in a world where bullying is the norm, like the Weak Hero Class 1 K-drama. Above all, fans watch as Park Hyung-suk (Daniel) never loses sight of who he is at heart despite his new handsome body.

While at his new school, he becomes a god every girl and boy fawn over. Hyung-suk remains humble but captures the attention of one bully. His new agility allowed him to block the bully’s unstoppable punch. The leading character soon gets caught up in a misunderstanding when Basco, one of the school’s top fighters, believes he is taking advantage of the real Hyung-suk. In reality, he has no idea handsome Hyung-suk and the real Hyung-suk are the same people.

But at the center of the Lookism anime is Hyung-suk’s heart. He meets two students who are also victims of bullying. Seeing himself, Hyung-suk goes out of his way to become the friend he wishes he had. But one of the students has a hard time accepting someone as handsome as Hyung-suk wants nothing in return. Deok-hwa is like Hyung-suk, raised by his grandmother, bullied, and dreams of being in the music industry.

When he hears Hyung-suk sing a sorrowful song, he realizes Hyung-suk understands his pain. Together with their other friend, they work to enter a festival to prove to every bully their talents and their friendship.

The Korean Netflix anime puts the spotlight on music with Ateez

Hyung-suk’s real dream is mixed with the bullying and friendship story. Even before his handsome body, he dreamed of becoming a singer but knew his appearance would stop him. In the Lookism anime, fans see how even being attractive does not change Hyung-suk’s battles with self-esteem. It changes when he belts out a ballad version of the anime’s soundtrack song “Fly Up.”

The Lookism anime uses the popular K-Pop group Ateez for its main theme song. It ties into Hyung-suk and Deok-hwa’s musical ambitions and the high school’s catering to students who wants to enter the music industry.

K-Pop fans will be bopping along to the anime’s opening sequence with Ateez’s “Like That,” composed by Eden, Door, HLB, and Buddy. Fans will also see Deok-hwa idolize Eminem for his ability to make it out of his poor economic situation with his passion for rap music.

Lookism is available on Netflix.