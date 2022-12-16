‘Lookism’ Season 2: There is Still More to Explore About Hyeong-seok’s Story

Fans have gravitated toward Netflix’s Korean anime Lookism. Its storyline is based on a popular webtoon first published in 2019 about a bullied high school student named Daniel. Lookism changes the character’s name to Hyeong-seok but brings to life the exact details and story from the webtoon illustrations. Hyeong-seok is given a new chance at life when he wakes up in a gorgeous body, but after the eight-episode anime, his story is far from over. A Lookism Season 2 could continue the webtoon story.

[WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for Lookism.]

Main character Hyeong-seok of the webtoon anime ‘Lookism’ | via Netflix

Hyeong-seok and Deok-hwa win the music festival in the ‘Lookism’ finale

The entire premise of the webtoon-based series Lookism is Hyeong-seok being bullied all his life. Raised by a single mother in poor living conditions and due to his looks, he has no ambition to pursue his true passion of becoming a singer. The morning of his first day at a new school, he finds himself in the body of a handsome young man. Hyeong-seok soon realizes he has been given a chance to achieve the impossible while his real body lies asleep in his apartment.

As Lookism progresses, Hyeong-seok gets into trouble with some of the school’s top male students. But he is still humble at heart and the new drop-dead gorgeous heartthrob. The anime’s main lesson is Hyeong-seok becoming friends with two students who are also bullied. Hyeong-seok persuades Deok-hwa that he is sincere in his friendship. At the same time, the real Hyeong-seok works at night and becomes friends with Jun-ho and Deok-hwa after bonding over their shared experience of being bullied.

Deok-hwa accepts Hyeong-seok’s friendship after hearing him sing a song that resonates with him. In the Lookism finale, Hyeong-seok and Deok-hwa work together to perform at the grand festival. Deok-hwa dreams of becoming a rapper like Eminem but is constantly pushed aside. While mocked by many, Hyeong-seok and Deok-hwa blow everyone away with a powerful song.

The Lookism finale has a hot-shot record producer interested in Hyeong-seok. But he dismisses Deok-hwa because of his looks despite his talent. Being a true friend, Hyeong-seok denies the opportunity. But there are a few loose threads when a famous singer named DG watches their performance, and Hyeong-seok’s convenience store crush might also have the same story as him. A Lookism Season 2 would pull at the loose threads of the anime’s story.

‘Lookism’ Season 2 would explore if anyone uncovers Hyeong-seok’s secret

The eight-episode anime leaves many unanswered questions. Hyeong-seok does not transform into a new body. His consciousness travels between his real body and the handsome one. While one is awake, the other is asleep in the apartment. When his mother finds the real Hyeong-seok asleep, the handsome Hyeong-seok makes up a lie that he is her son’s roommate.

As far as Deok-hwa and Jun-ho are concerned, both versions are entirely different people. Will they ever uncover the truth about their friend? But the anime’s finale leads to a new mystery for Lookism Season 2. The famous singer DG might be interested Hyeong-seok and Deok-hwa after their performance. It can either lead to an opportunity or trouble for Hyeong-seok to maintain his double life.

The biggest question is with the female character Hyeong-seok has a crush on. While working as his authentic self at the convenience store, he meets a beautiful woman. She never reveals her name when she visits and encourages him. She appears in a school uniform at the festival in a sports car and personal bodyguard. When Hyeong-seok tries to speak with her, her bodyguard beats him and claims he was hired to protect her.

In the Lookism finale, fans see her watch Hyeong-seok and Deok-hwa’s performance and realize the song is the same one the real Hyeong-seok sang at the store. She begins to suspect who he is and turns to reveal a sleeping body on her bed. A Lookism Season 2 could reveal she swaps bodies like Hyeong-seok and explains why she hates beautiful people taking advantage of others.

What happens in the ‘Lookism’ webtoon?

The Lookism webtoon is available to read online on WEBTOON. Fans can follow along and figure out where the anime’s events are in the original story. The anime follows the webtoon well, and the festival takes place in Chapters 26 and 27.

But the Lookism finale does not happen the same way in the webtoon. Daniel (Hyeong-seok) meets the woman from the anime after she wins him in an auction at the festival. But after he and his friend win the festival, the webtoon has a different story.

Fans do not see the mysterious woman in her room the same way as in the anime. Instead, the webtoon continues with a sudden surge of some characters making money off live streaming. The storyline continues for multiple seasons and could lead to a Lookism Season 2 to further explore Daniel/Hyeong-seok’s story and desire to be a singer.