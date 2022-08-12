‘Loot’ Season 1 Episode 10 Recap: ‘The Silver Moon Summit’

The season 1 finale of the Apple TV+ original series, Loot, is here. Everyone at the Wells Foundation travels to Corsica for The Silver Moon Summit. Molly (Maya Rudolph) gives her big presentation and makes a life-changing announcement. Meanwhile, Arthur (Nat Faxon) admits his feelings.

‘Loot’ recap: Molly gives a presentation at The Silver Moon Summit after Sofia warns against it

In Loot Season 1 Episode 10: “The Silver Moon Summit,” which began streaming on Aug. 12, 2022, according to Apple TV, Sofia, played by Pose’s MJ Rodriguez, tells Molly she shouldn’t present the water filtration system with Jean-Pierre (Olivier Martinez).

After a lackluster run-through of the presentation where Molly oohs and ahhs over the spotlight, Sofia tells her she should pack up and go home. “This isn’t helping people. It’s just a weird sales pitch,” she says.

Molly doesn’t heed Sofia’s advice. Their conversation quickly escalates and becomes an argument. Later, Molly takes the stage with Jean-Pierre.

She gives a demonstration and things don’t go as planned. The water filtration system doesn’t work. It spits out murky water, which she proceeds to drink, much to the audience’s horror.

Molly returns to the conference to announce she’s giving away all of her money

Molly receives bad press. Plus, a few text messages from her ex-husband, John Novak, played by Severance’s Adam Scott.

Jean-Pierre recommends they get away for a while until things die down. Molly flees to her private jet, leaving a resignation letter behind.

Sofia tracks Molly down and tells her she doesn’t accept her resignation. The foundation needs her. It’s the money that’s the problem.

So Molly returns to The Silver Moon Summit to “change the story.” She announces her intention to give away her fortune, all $120 billion of it. “I promise to do my best to get to zero and to help as many people as I can,” she says.

She also challenges any other “ridiculously wealthy person” to do the same. Otherwise, it’s just “PR bulls**t.”

Sofia, Arthur, Howard (Ron Funches), and everyone else at the foundation applaud Molly. However, Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) is a little reluctant to give up the billionaire lifestyle as Molly’s assistant. Nevertheless, they celebrate Molly’s announcement and their new mission over drinks.

‘Loot’ Season 1 Episode 10 recap: Arthur confesses he’s in love, Molly has someone in her bed

After tip-toeing around what Arthur would describe as a “love connection,” he finally admits to Nicholas and Howard (Ron Funches) that he’s in love with Molly. In fact, it’s the reason why he broke up with his girlfriend.

So, Arthur walks over to Molly while they’re all celebrating. He praises her decision, to which Molly says she’s looking forward to leading a quieter, more normal existence.

Fast-forward to the following morning. Molly wakes up after a night of champagne and partying. There’s someone snoring in her bed. But, twist, it’s not Arthur. Instead, her ex-husband is asleep in her bed.

“Oh, my god. Things got pretty crazy last night,” Molly says as John wakes up.

Loot Season 1 is streaming on Apple TV+ with a second season on the way.

