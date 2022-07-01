‘Loot’ Season 1 Episode 4 Recap: ‘Excitement Park’

Molly (Maya Rudolph) is in for a surprise in Loot Season 1 Episode 4: “Excitement Park.” The billionaire discovers she owns a not-so-amusing amusement park in the July 1 episode of Apple TV+ comedy.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Loot Season 1 Episode 4: ‘Excitement Park’]

‘Loot’ Season 1 Episode 4: Molly learns she owns an amusement park when visitors get stuck on a roller coaster

In Loot Season 1 Episode 4: “Excitement Park,” which began streaming on July 1, 2022, according to Apple TV, Molly arrives at the office with everyone captivated by what’s on TV. People are stuck upside down on a roller coaster at an amusement park in the Philippines. And, as it turns out, she’s the owner of said park.

While live coverage continues, Molly sets out to learn more about her financial holdings. Because, as she tells everyone at the foundation, her ex-husband John Novak (Adam Scott) bought a lot of companies. And she’s still not clear on which ones she owns.

Molly and Arthur check out Molly’s questionable financial portfolio

Ron Funches and Maya Rudolph in ‘Loot’ Season 1 Episode 4: ‘Excitement Park’

With Arthur’s (Nat Faxon) help, Molly learns more about what exactly she owns. A few of her holdings could be problematic so the pair see them in person. The first is an art gallery where Arthur admires a small painting of a bird. Another is an alpaca farm John gave Molly as an anniversary present.

Along the way, Molly and Arthur bond. They have witty banter back and forth (“jazz it up”) and open up about their respective divorces. Then when it seems Arthur’s going to be late taking his daughter to a soccer game, Molly says they can take her helicopter.

The next day, Molly finds out there’s a photo of her and Arthur from the game. Paparazzi are wondering about her new “mystery man.”

Molly addresses it immediately. She announces to everyone in the office there’s nothing romantic between her and Arthur. Although, spoiler, there’s clearly some chemistry there.

Additionally, she privately apologizes to Arthur, reiterating nothing can happen. “As your boss, I wouldn’t want people to get the wrong idea,” she says. “I think I get in enough trouble as it is.”

Later, Arthur arrives home to find the bird artwork on his doorstep with a note from Molly.

‘Loot’ recap: Nicholas takes a chance on an audition, Sophia realizes Molly could be an asset

“By being a voice of honesty, I think Howard shows Nicholas that he does have a true friend that he can lean on and it brings them closer together.”



– @RonFunches on Howard’s relationship with Nicholas, played by @ihatejoelkim, in #Loot. pic.twitter.com/Qtyq57gfij — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) June 28, 2022

While Molly sorts out her financial portfolio her assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) returns to a lost love. As Nicholas tells Howard (Ron Funches), he wanted to be an actor before landing a job working for Molly. So Howard helps Nicholas practice for an audition.

As for Sofia Salinas, played by Pose’s Mj Rodriguez, she has an important city council meeting. Initially, she’s concerned about their reaction to Molly. However, to her surprise, they’re interested in learning more about Molly. They want to see her at meetings.

A new episode of Loot begins streaming every Friday on Apple TV+.

