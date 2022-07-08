‘Loot’ Season 1 Episode 5 Recap: ‘Halsa’

A trip to the spa goes wrong in Apple TV+’s Loot Season 1 Episode 5: “Halsa” when Molly (Maya Rudolph) runs into old friends. Meanwhile, Arthur (Nat Faxon) asks for dating advice.

‘Loot’ recap: Things are awkward between Molly and Arthur

Tensions have only continued to grow between Molly and Arthur since the paparazzi incident in the July 1 episode. Even though Molly made it clear she can’t date an employee at her foundation there’s no denying the chemistry between her and Arthur.

In “Halsa,” which began streaming on July 8, 2022, according to Apple TV, Arthur can’t decide what to do with the painting from Molly. As he looks at it over breakfast he decides to throw it away.

Moments later, with the garbage truck outside his house, the accountant has a change of heart. Eventually, Arthur settles on putting it in a closet out of sight.

At the office, Molly and Arthur have an awkward interaction as they wait for a pot of coffee to brew. Gone are the days of their witty banter and cheesy jokes.

‘Loot’ Season 1 Episode 5: Molly goes to the spa during a mental health day with Sofia, Ainsley, and Rhonda

Molly suggests a mental health day after Sofia Salinas, played by Pose’s Mj Rodriguez, snaps at Ainsley (Stephanie Styles) and Rhonda (Meagen Fay). So they head to Halsa, a luxurious and exclusive spa.

Initially reluctant, Sofia warms to the idea after a whiff of essential oils. The experience starts out well. Sofia even apologizes to Rhonda and Ainsley.

But things take a turn when Molly sees some friends at Halsa. They tell her Hailey (Dylan Gelula) joined them on the annual “wives trip” Molly used to go on when she and John Novak (Adam Scott) were married.

Molly reacts by throwing their stuff in the hot tub. Because of Halsa’s “zero negative energy policy,” she and the others have to leave the spa.

Their mental health day continues with lunch. Molly admits she feels like an outdated model of a car with her “dating days” over. Ainsley, Rhonda, and Sofia assure her she’s “just getting started.”

At one point, Sofia says Molly will meet someone, probably when she’s not looking, and “everything will fall into place.” However, what she doesn’t know is that this has already happened. Molly met Arthur when she decided to become more involved in her foundation.

Nicholas and Howard create online dating profiles for Arthur

With their bosses out of the office, Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster), Howard (Ron Funches), and Arthur have a long lunch. But as Nicholas and Howard notice something’s up with Arthur. He’s acting weird (read: ordering beer).

Arthur confesses he wants dating advice after realizing he’s at a point in his life where he wants companionship. So Nicholas and Howard get to work on creating Arthur’s dating app profile. Along the way, they offer tips on online dating. Everyone lies, they tell him.

Meanwhile, Arthur asks a woman out — IRL — at the bar. Back at the office, Molly gives Arthur an awkward high-five when she learns he asked someone out. Then, both eating alone at their respective homes, Molly considers texting Arthur but doesn’t. As for Arthur, he gets a text from the woman he asked out.

A new episode of Loot drops every Friday on Apple TV+.

