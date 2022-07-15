‘Loot’ Season 1 Episode 6 Recap: ‘The Philanthropic Humanitarian Awards’

Everyone at the Wells Foundation has a special night on the town in Loot Season 1 Episode 6: “The Philanthropic Humanitarian Awards” when Molly’s (Maya Rudolph) charity work is recognized. However, the latest installment of the Apple TV+ series quickly dissolves into a competition with her ex-husband, John (Adam Scott).

‘Loot’ recap: Molly’s honored with an award

Similar to the July 4 episode of Loot, “The Philanthropic Humanitarian Awards” opens with something unexpected for Molly. Although, this time, it’s not the news she owns a problematic amusement park.

Instead, the billionaire receives good publicity. A local TV station does a segment on her making surprise donations to local charities. Shortly after Molly learns the Philanthropic Humanitarian Awards is honoring her work.

In the episode, which started streaming on July 15, 2022, according to Apple TV, everyone at the office is excited. Perhaps no one more so than Molly’s assistant, Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster), who is looking forward to getting dressed up.

John tells Molly he’s the reason she’s receiving an award

Initially, the Philanthropic Humanitarian Awards are off to a good start. Arthur (Nat Faxon) geeks out over the man he calls the “LeBron James of accounting.” Sofia Salinas, played by Pose’s Mj Rodriguez, is impressed when Jean-Pierre (Olivier Martinez), the man behind a successful vodka brand, steps behind the bar to make martinis for her and Molly.

The fun night comes to a screeching halt when Molly crosses paths with Hailey (Dylan Gelula), the much younger woman John had been having an affair with during their marriage. Moments later, John shows up. He and Hailey are attending the ceremony together.

It’s too much for Molly and she heads for the door. Sofia gives her a pep talk, saying this is exactly what John wants, for Molly to be thrown off her game. Then she suggests Molly take a few photos with them demonstrating John hasn’t succeeded.

Sofia’s suggestion works. Bu the games don’t end there. John texts Molly and the two meet up to discuss a “peace offering.” Molly’s billionaire ex-husband apologizes and says what she’s doing with her charity is “extremely impressive.”

Then John takes a dig at Molly. “It’s way easier to give money away than to earn it but still,” he says. Molly points out his seemingly “pathological need for competition” before John reveals he strongly suggested to the board members of the Philanthropic Humanitarian Awards they give Molly an award. “I thought you could use the win,” John says.

‘Loot’ Season 1 Episode 6 recap: Molly gives a speech dedicating her award to the Wells Foundation team

Rudolph’s character is ready to call it a night after everything with John. She plans on leaving the ceremony without accepting the award, suggesting her co-workers stay behind to enjoy what’s left of their evening. To Molly’s surprise, everyone says they’re leaving if she’s leaving.

When Molly is called to the stage it appears she’s not in the audience. But then steps up to the podium and makes an impromptu speech about her team. “Tonight should be about them,” she says.

Finally, Molly — and everyone else from the Wells Foundation — heads for the door. But not before Jean-Pierre asks her to work on a project together with him.

A new episode of Loot drops every Friday on Apple TV+.

