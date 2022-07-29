‘Loot’ Season 1 Episode 8 Recap: ‘Spades Night’

It’s not all fun and games for Molly (Maya Rudolph) on Spades Night. In the July 29 episode of Apple TV+’s Loot, the billionaire enlists Howard (Ron Funches) to help her reconnect with their family. Meanwhile, back at the office, details about Sofia’s (MJ Rodriguez) personal life are revealed.

‘Loot’ recap: Molly attends Spades Night in an attempt to reconnect with her family

A conversation with Olivier Martinez’s Jean-Pierre inspires Molly to see her family in Loot Season 1 Episode 8: “Spades Night.” The episode, which began streaming on July 29, 2022, according to Apple TV, opens with the pair talking over crêpes.

Jean-Pierre says he’d love to meet Molly’s family, who he assumes she’s very close with, someday. Hesitant, Molly says traffic, work, and daylight saving time get in the way.

So Molly asks her cousin and co-worker, Howard, for help. She joins him for Spades Night, at their cousin Renee’s (Kym Whitley) house, who happened to be close with Molly growing up. But ever since Molly skipped her wedding, things have been sour between them.

Spades Night starts off rough for Molly but eventually, Renee — and the rest of her relatives warm up. That is until Molly replaces Renee’s card table. Renee calls it Molly’s way of buying them off by “throwing her money around.”

Finally, Molly and Renee talk. Molly admits there was more to why she skipped her cousin’s wedding. In the days leading up to the ceremony, she threatened to leave John, played by Parks and Recreation’s Adam Scott, after finding evidence of his infidelity. He convinced her to stay, telling her they should go to Majorca to work on their marriage.

Nicholas and Arthur learn more about Sofia’s personal life

Meanwhile, at the Wells Foundation office, it’s a busy night for Sofia. However, unlike past episodes, it has nothing to do with work.

First, a bouquet of flowers is delivered to her. Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) and Arthur (Nat Faxon) can’t contain their curiosity. They want to know who they’re from. So they sneak a peek at the card.

Later, Sofia gets a surprise visit from a mystery man, and they argue in her office. Meanwhile, Nicholas and Arthur sit nearby, wanting to know what’s going on. They take guesses until Sofia explains.

She’s in a love triangle. One man is an unreliable artist who sent the flowers. As for the one who came to the office, he’s a dependable lawyer who once organized Sofia’s pantry.

Arthur says there’s no point in offering any advice because Sofia’s going to pick the “sexy rebel.” Nicholas disagrees, telling her the lawyer “cared enough to show up.”

‘Loot’ Season 1 Episode 8: Sofia tells Arthur he has a chance with Molly

On her way out of the office, Sofia talks to Arthur about the advice he gave her. “I think sometimes the dependable guy gets the girl,” she says. “In between you and me, I think you have more of a chance with her than you think.”

The “her” being Molly, meaning Sofia knows about the connection between the two of them.

A new episode of Loot begins streaming every Friday on Apple TV+.

