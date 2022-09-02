‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 3 Release Date and Time on Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has landed on Prime Video, and the two-part premiere sets the stage for a tale of epic proportions. With darkness rising in Middle-earth once again, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) finds herself in the midst of it. And it seems a whole slate of new characters will find themselves pulled in as well. We’ll have to keep watching to see what roles they play in the Second Age. So, what is the release date and time for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3 on Prime Video?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power Episodes 1 and 2.]

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ premiere sets up a new fantasy tale

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power picks up during Middle-earth’s Second Age, with its two-episode premiere set after the defeat of Morgoth. Middle-earth is hopeful for a period of peace, but Galadriel suspects Morgoth’s disciple Sauron is planning another war. He carved a sigil into her late brother’s body, something she believes is a warning of the darkness to come.

And Galadriel is hellbent on eradicating that darkness, even if the other Elves wish to put Morgoth’s reign of terror behind them. Judging by the events of the premiere, she’s right to be vigilant. She and her companions come upon another one of Sauron’s sigils in the Northern Waste.

And there’s a whole other set of characters in the Southlands, all of whom are dealing with Orc activity. One of them — a young boy named Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) — even finds a blade with Sauron’s sigil on it. It’s unclear why it’s in his home, but whatever the reason, it’s probably not good.

Needless to say, the evil in Middle-earth is far from gone, and Galadriel’s the only one paying attention.

There’s other bizarre stuff happening during The Rings of Power premiere, too. Viewers are introduced to the Harfoots — the ancestors of the Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings movies — right before a giant ball of flames crashes near their camp. When Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) goes to investigate, she and her friend discover a mysterious man. He’s angry and confused — and he’s got powers.

All of this sets the stage for some interesting storylines heading into The Rings of Power Episode 3. So, when can fans expect the next chapter on Prime Video?

After the two-hour introduction to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fans will likely be eager for episode 3. So, when exactly does the next installment arrive on Prime Video?

New episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debut every Friday on Prime Video, though they’ll show up on Thursday night in certain time zones. In the U.S., West coast viewers can expect episode 3 at 9 p.m. PT on Sept. 8. Subscribers on the East coast can look for it at 12 a.m. ET on Sept. 9.

Here’s the full release schedule for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1:

Episodes 1-2: Sept. 1/2

Episode 3: Sept. 8/9

Episode 4: Sept. 15/16

Episode 5: Sept. 22/23

Episode 6: Sept. 29/30

Episode 7: Oct. 6/7

Episode 8: Oct. 13/14

So now that we know when The Rings of Power Episode 3 starts streaming, let’s dig into what we can expect from the next installment.

What to expect when episode 3 arrives on Prime Video

There’s no word on the title of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3, but Amazon’s preview offers some insight into what will unfold in the coming chapter.

It seems the Southlands will suffer more Orc attacks in the coming episode, and the preview confirms they’re looking for something. Could it be the blade Theo found? It seems likely.

Meanwhile, Nori Brandyfoot will continue to contend with the strange man who dropped out of the sky. But her actions could see her family missing out on their migration to the Grove. The preview offers a glimpse of her parents stressing over the matter, with her father assuring that they’ll all make it — which seems pretty ominous.

Finally, Galadriel and her new companion, Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), will continue their journey at sea — until they reach a destination. “What is this place?” Halbrand asks in the footage. “There’s only one place it can be,” Galadriel responds.

Sadly, she doesn’t clue the audience in on what that is. So, it looks like we’ll have to wait for The Rings of Power Episode 3 to find out. Fortunately, we don’t have too long before the next episode arrives.

New episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debut on Prime Video every Friday.

