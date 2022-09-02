‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: How Old Is Nori Brandyfoot Actor Markella Kavenagh?

TL;DR:

Markella Kavenagh plays Nori in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The Nori Brandyfoot actor is 22 years old and has appeared in several other projects.

Her credits before this include Picnic at Hanging Rock and My First Summer.

Markella Kavenagh in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ | Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is expanding upon Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) backstory, but the Prime Video series is also introducing a slate of new characters. Among them is Nori Brandyfoot, a Harfoot likely to play a prominent role in the coming story. Nori is played by Markella Kavenagh in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. What is the actor’s age, and what else do we know about her?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power spends its first two episodes introducing the characters we’ll follow throughout the Prime Video series. It seems Elves, Dwarves, men, and even Harfoots will play a role in the latest Lord of the Rings story. And when it comes to Harfoots, one character, in particular, stands out: Nori Brandyfoot.

Markella Kavenagh brings Nori to life in The Rings of Power, and she makes an impression during the premiere. Unlike the rest of her people, she’s eager for adventure. She stumbles upon it when a man falls from the sky right in front of her. Against her friend Poppy’s (Megan Richards) wishes, she goes to help this stranger. And that decision will likely have long-spanning consequences as the series continues.

Speaking to Variety about her character, Kavenagh emphasized that she’s “balancing a dedication to family with a real interest in adventure.” She highlighted many of Nori’s qualities that she’s already demonstrated during the two-part premiere:

“She is currently grappling with that inner conflict, and wants the two worlds to just coexist: She wants to help them find a home, and she believes that you need to step outside of your comfort zone to do that. And she’s met with resistance a lot of the time, but she gets through it. She leads with a lot of love, even though she’s very irritating at times — she shows the best of intentions.”

It seems we’ll see more of Nori moving forward, and that has viewers interested in the actor who plays her.

What is Markella Kavenagh’s age?

Markella Kavenagh plays a magnetic character in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, so it’s no surprise she’s caught fans’ attention. But given the Harfoots’ small size — and the fact that life spans in Middle-earth are often longer than in real life — Nori comes off as quite young. But while the character may have the curiosity and enthusiasm of a child, the actor who plays her is an adult.

According to IMDb, Markella Kavenagh was born in 2000, making her 22 years old this year. Kavenagh was born in Australia, and it seems The Rings of Power is far from her first rodeo.

Although The Rings of Power may become Kavenagh’s biggest role as it gains traction, viewers may recognize her from elsewhere. What other projects has the Nori Brandyfoot actor appeared in?

Markella Kavenagh kicked off her acting career with the miniseries Romper Stomper back in 2018, but she’s held several roles between that and The Rings of Power.

Her two most notable projects are the miniseries Picnic at Hanging Rock and the film My First Summer. She’s also appeared in The Cry, My Life Is Murder, True History of the Kelly Gang, and The Gloaming. She’s set to appear in the miniseries Bad Behavior as well.

The Rings of Power has also received a five-season order — so it seems we’ll be seeing much more of Kavenagh going forward. We’ll have to keep watching to see what role Nori Brandyfoot plays in Middle-earth’s Second Age.

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are streaming on Prime Video.

RELATED: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Everything to Know About Ar-Pharazon