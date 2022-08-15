‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Sauron Has NOT Been Revealed in Any Trailer Yet

Lord of the Rings fans got excited about the Rings of Power trailer for many reasons. It’s a return to Middle-earth, you see young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and many new characters and creators. One Easter egg they got wrong was Sauron. If you think you saw Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, you haven’t yet.

Bridie Sisson | Amazon Studios

Rings of Power creators Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne and fellow executive producer Lindsey Weber spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet on August 13. We’ll have a lot more with them before the show premieres, but one thing they wanted to clarify was that they have not revealed Sauron yet. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres Sept. 2 on Prime Video.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is before the Eye of Sauron

In Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings film, Sauron was a giant eye in the sky. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place in the Second Age, before Sauron achieved floating eye status.

“In the books, the mark of Sauron is an eye and Frodo, when he looks into the mirror of Galadriel, sees a flaming eye,” McKay told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “So that’s sort of the symbol of the shadowy evil of Sauron in the Third Age. In the Second Age, we’re going to tell the story of the rise of Sauron when he was the Dark Lord and a physical being laying waste to regions. That’s part of the great story we’re going to tell in future seasons but audiences have not met Sauron yet in the show. But maybe down the road somewhere they will.”

Anson Boon is not Sauron in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Fans suspected shots of a blonde cloaked figure in the trailer were Sauron. Some even credited the actor as Anson Boon. Both were wrong.

“Anson Boon is not actually in the show,” McKay said. “I think that’s a bit of a misnomer.”

The blonde figure is not Sauron, nor is it Boon.

“Poor Anson Boon who’s out in the world right now,” Weber said. “The actor that people are talking about is named Bridie Sisson.”

McKay wouldn’t reveal who Sisson was playing yet either.

“A wonderful New Zealand actor playing a character that I think in the trailer was spotted and people are riffing on,” McKay said. “She’s a wonderful, talented performer and is playing a character that we think is hopefully going to be quite iconic for fans that they’ll meet in future episodes as the story unfolds.”

Sauron might not appear until season 2 or beyond

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has plenty of time to get to Sauron. Galadriel certainly talks about him, but she might not even confront him in the first season.

“What we can say is that in Tolkien, there’s this interesting gap period where at the end of the First Age, Morgoth who is sort of Sauron’s elder, is defeated and Sauron goes underground a little bit. Tolkien really doesn’t say exactly where he was or what he was doing so that gives us a really interesting opportunity for Sauron to emerge maybe in a way that is unexpected in a form that is unexpected with a plan that is unexpected.”

