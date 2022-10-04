Loretta Lynn: How Many Grammy Awards Did the Country Music Star Win?

Country music lost a legend when Loretta Lynn died on Oct. 4, 2022. She overcame a tough childhood in rural Kentucky to become one of the queens of country music, and she provided several iconic moments during her career. Still, she wasn’t just a colorful character. Lynn was a talented musician who took home several Grammy Awards and Country Music Awards during her career.

Loretta Lynn’s net worth was a long way from being a coal miner’s daughter

Lynn’s most famous song might be “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” The sweetly autobiographical song from 1970 details her childhood as one of eight children growing up poor in Kentucky’s rural coal country. Her life story detailed in the song became an Oscar-winning movie of the same name.

Lynn started performing in the 1950s, released her first album in 1963, and continued recording albums through 2021. Those decades of hard work helped Lynn’s net worth reach an estimated $65 million, a far cry from the daughter whose daddy shoveled coal to make a poor man’s dollar.

“Coal Miner’s Daughter” didn’t achieve much Billboard chart success (none of her singles did), but Lynn made up for it with multiple Grammy Awards and Country Music Awards wins.

Lynn won three Grammy Awards and eight Country Music Awards

Loretta Lynn didn’t see much Billboard success with her songs, but her award shelf was hardly empty.

The Grammy Awards didn’t honor Lynn for “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” but she and Conway Twitty won a Grammy in 1972 for their duet “After the Fire Is Gone.” She walked the stage again in 2005 after a pair of Grammy wins. She and Jack White won for best country collaboration with vocals, and she won for best country album for Van Lear Rose (which White produced). Lynn earned 18 Grammy nominations between 1966 and 2018.

As you might expect, Lynn found even more success at the Country Music Awards. She won an award — female vocalist of the year — the first time she was nominated in 1967. Lynn won seven more CMAs in four years:

1972 : Female vocalist of the year, entertainer of the year, and vocal duo of the year, with Conway Twitty

: Female vocalist of the year, entertainer of the year, and vocal duo of the year, with Conway Twitty 1973 : Female vocalist of the year and vocal duo of the year with Twitty

: Female vocalist of the year and vocal duo of the year with Twitty 1974 : Vocal duo of the year with Twitty

: Vocal duo of the year with Twitty 1975: Vocal duo of the year with Twitty

In all, Lynn earned 39 nominations at the CMAs between 1967 and 2011.

Her adult life included some tough times, just like her childhood

Lynn’s tough childhood helped inspire her signature song, but life didn’t necessarily get any easier when she became a working musician.

Her husband, Oliver Lynn, bought Loretta Lynn’s first guitar for her and encouraged her music career. But she endured some tough times inside the marriage. Oliver was often abusive toward Loretta, and he was unfaithful to her more than once. Her talent and fame helped the family achieve stable financial footing, but that didn’t persuade her husband to change his ways.

She had a tough childhood that segued into challenges as an adult, but it didn’t stop Loretta Lynn from finding Grammy Award and Country Music Awards success.

