Loretta Lynn’s Net Worth Belies Her Humble Childhood as a Coal Miner’s Daughter 

Loretta Lynn is one of country music’s most legendary artists. She rose to fame in the 1960s and has since released countless hit songs, including “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind),” “One’s on the Way,” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Lynn has come a long way since her humble beginnings as a child of a coal miner in Kentucky. After decades of success, she definitely has an impressive net worth to show for it.

Loretta Lynn | Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Loretta Lynn’s career

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Lynn began making music in the 1950s after her husband, Oliver Lynn, bought her a $17 guitar. Afterward, she formed her own band, Loretta and the Trailblazers, and began performing locally in Whatcom County, Washington—where the couple was living at the time.

After winning a televised talent show in Tacoma, Washington, with her band, Lynn was signed to Zero Records in the early 1060s. She began releasing songs, such as “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl,” which got the attention of country music fans. She later signed with Decca Records and released her first album, Loretta Lynn Sings, in 1963.

In the coming decades, Lynn would continue to release popular songs and become a huge artist in country music. In 1970, her song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” became one of her biggest hits yet. She later released an autobiography with the same title, and a biopic based on her book was made in 1980, starring Sissy Spacek and Tommy Lee Jones.

Lynn has won dozens of awards for her work, including three Grammy Awards and 13 Academy of Country Music Awards. Among numerous honors she received, Lynn got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1977 and was later inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988. She was also given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013 by President Barack Obama.

Loretta Lynn’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lynn is worth $65 million.

Lynn owns a home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, called Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Although Lynn does not live there anymore, it has become a tourist attraction for fans. The ranch includes a museum about Lynn’s life as well as a museum that displays gifts she received from people. It also hosts events such as concerts and horse racing.

Loretta Lynn’s personal life

Lynn grew up in rural Kentucky as a daughter of a coal miner. She was one of eight children, three of which—Jay Lee Webb, Peggy Sue Wright, and Crystal Gayle—became accomplished country singers as well.

At the age of 15, she married her husband, Oliver Lynn. They had six children throughout their marriage. Two of their daughters are twins Peggy Jean and Patsy Eileen Lynn, who formed the country singing duo The Lynns.

Lynn’s husband died in 1996, and Lynn has been open about the struggles of their marriage, including his alleged infidelity and alcoholism.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Loretta Lynn Once Shut Someone in a Broom Closet for Talking to Patsy Cline’s Husband