‘Lost Ollie’ Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know

Netflix‘s Lost Ollie is just a few weeks away. This live-action and CG-animated series is perfect for fans of Toy Story, as it tells a heartwarming tale of a toy’s journey home. Here’s everything fans need to know about Lost Ollie, including the release date, cast, and more.

Rosy (voiced by Mary J. Blige), Ollie (voiced by Jonathan Groff), and Zozo (voiced by Tim Blake Nelson) in ‘Lost Ollie.’ | Netflix

What is ‘Lost Ollie’ about?

Lost Ollie is based on William Joyce’s 2016 novel, Ollie’s Odyssey. The show follows the titular Ollie, a stuffed rabbit who is separated from his owner, Billy, after a bully snatches him away at school. When Ollie wakes up in a completely different place, he vows to find his way back to Billy. Along the way, Ollie faces dangers and makes friends with fellow toys.

“It’s definitely an adventure, it’s definitely fun, but I also wanted it to deal with loss,” Shannon Tindle, Lost Ollie’s creator, told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t think people talk about it enough. I wanted to have something that talked about it right up front, worn on his sleeve.”

Later, Tindle added: “It was really important for me from the beginning that these characters aren’t toys. They’re just … they’re people. They behave like people and they move like people and they can be hurt like people.”

In addition to writing the series, Tindle served as an executive producer. Peter Ramsay directed the project. Tindle and Ramsey previously worked together on Rise of the Guardians, a film adaptation of Joyce’s book series The Guardians of Childhood. Shawn Levy, Emily Morris, and Josh Barry also served as executive producers on Lost Ollie.

‘Lost Ollie’ release date and how to watch

Lost Ollie arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The streaming service will drop the episodes at 12 a.m. PT, which converts to 3 a.m. for viewers on the east coast. Fans will need an active Netflix subscription to watch Lost Ollie on its release date.

Who’s in the cast of ‘Lost Ollie’?

Lost Ollie has a small cast with a mix of live-action and voice actors. Kesler Talbot, who previously appeared on shows like Nancy Drew and When Calls the Heart, stars as Billy. Meanwhile, Jonathan Groff of Frozen and Hamilton fame voices Ollie. Billy’s parents will be played by Someone Great and Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez and New Girl star Jake Johnson. Finally, Mary J. Blige and Tim Blake Nelson star as fellow toys Rosy and Zozo, respectively. Some other Lost Ollie cast members listed on IMDb include BJ Harrison, Everett Andres, and Paul Anthony.

How many episodes are in ‘Lost Ollie’?

Kesler Talbot as Billy, Ollie (voiced by Jonathan Groff) in ‘Lost Ollie.’ | Netflix

Lost Ollie will consist of four episodes, running about 45 minutes each. All four episodes will drop at once, so it should make for a quick binge-watch.

Lost Ollie premieres on Netflix on Aug. 24.

