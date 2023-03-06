‘Love After Lockup’: Monique Reveals What Would Make Her Leave Derek

Love After Lockup fans are obsessed with Derek and Monique. After becoming pen pals while Derek was completing a federal prison sentence, their relationship became a romantic one. They’ve been together since his release, but not everyone is convinced he is committed to Monique. Derek has cheated multiple times. And while he now promises he will stay faithful, Monique says he is on his final chance.

Derek and Monique of ‘Love After Lockup’

Monique says she’ll leave Derek if he cheats on her again

Viewers of the show believe Derek is with Monique for financial gain. It appears that she financially supports him. Additionally, he has cheated on her multiple times. Due to his serial cheating, it’s hard for viewers to believe that he truly loves Monique.

The couple appeared on Carlos King’s Reality With the King podcast and discussed their relationship. Monique insists that if Derek cheats again, she’ll walk away.

“I am still thinking about it [his cheating history], but we’re still working toward forgiveness, we’re still on a journey toward forgiveness. I want to trust him. That’s why I’m kind of backing off. We don’t share locations anymore [on our phones]. When I’m not around him, I don’t call him 50 times a day anymore. I’ll give you the rope to hang yourself. Because he already knows, the next time is the last time,” she said.

Derek says he cheated on Monique last month

With Monique’s ultimatum, Derek says he is committed to being faithful. But he hasn’t been faithful for too long. King asked when the last time he was unfaithful to Monique was, and he answered honestly, and brutally.

“It’s been a minute, so I got my sobriety stripes in,” he laughed. When Monique chimed in to ask how long a minute is, he replied: “Probably like a month and a half. Like a month…somewhere around there. I’m not counting the days.”

Derek says he gave in to temptation due to their long-distance relationship. “I was making excuses for it. It was simple sex, there was no emotional connection. I was just using them for sex,” he explained.

But he says it was nothing beyond a physical experience for him. Derek claims he met the woman in question through a friend. Throughout the show, Monique has been honest about being wearing of his friends because of them potentially being a negative influence on him and introducing him to other women.

How many women has Derek cheated on Monique with?

Derek says he’s had multiple affairs since being released from prison. “It’s been more than one,” he said. When asked if it’s been more than five, he replied: “It’s been somewhere around there.” King asked if it’s been more than 10, with Derek insisting, “No, still bad though.”

Monique admits that she didn’t know Derek slept with that many women until she watched the show. She says that she was embarrassed by him revealing the information on television.

“It was the amount of women because I already forgave him for the one instance when he first got out. I wasn’t in denial about him getting out and us being in a long-distance relationship,” she explained. “I already knew it was a possibility of him being unfaithful, but for you to just keep – not one time – several times with multiple women. You could have handled that better.”