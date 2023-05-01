‘Love After Lockup’ Season 4: Skylar and Nathan Share Sweet Posts of Him Bonding With Her Daughters

Season 4 of Life After Lockup, a spinoff of Love After Lockup, introduced viewers to couples navigating the challenges of dating someone incarcerated. Among them are Skylar and Nathan, who have been sharing their love story with fans on social media. The reality TV stars recently revealed they’re still together and that Nathan has been bonding with Skylar’s daughters.

Skylar and Nathan appeared on ‘Life After Lockup’

Love After Lockup cast member Skylar gives an interview | WE tv via Youtube

Skylar and Nathan are one of the couples featured on Life After Lockup Season 4. She is a 25-year-old from Indiana who fell in love with Nathan while he was serving time for theft. The two met through a prison pen pal website, and their relationship blossomed from there.

Nathan was released from prison during the filming of the show. And the two were finally able to meet in person. Skylar has been open about her trust issues with Nathan. But she still has credited him with helping her through some tough times.

Nathan, on the other hand, has expressed his gratitude for Skylar’s support during his time in prison. The two seem to have a strong connection, and fans are rooting for them to make it work.

The ‘Life After Lockup’ stars are still together

Skylar and Nathan’s relationship is still going strong, according to InTouch Weekly. The couple has been sharing sweet posts on social media, including one where Nathan is seen bonding with Skylar’s daughter.

In the post, Nathan is letting Skylar’s daughter put makeup on his face. Skylar captioned the post, “Real men wear lipstick.”

Nathan has also been sharing photos of himself with Skylar’s daughter, and it’s clear that he has formed a bond with her. Skylar has expressed her happiness at seeing Nathan interact with her daughter, and fans have praised Nathan for stepping up and being a positive male role model in the young girl’s life.

‘Life After Lockup’ is a spinoff of ‘Love After Lockup’

Life After Lockup is a reality TV show that follows couples who meet and fall in love with inmates while they’re still in prison. The show premiered on WE tv in January 2018 and has been on the air for four seasons.

The premise of the show is to highlight the challenges of dating someone who is incarcerated. And it exposes the difficulties of maintaining a relationship from behind bars, the stigma associated with dating someone who has been in prison, and the challenges of re-entering society after being released from prison.

Each season of Life After Lockup features a new set of couples who are trying to navigate the complexities of their relationships. The show has been praised for its honesty and willingness to tackle difficult topics, such as addiction, mental health, and family dynamics.

Life After Lockup is a spinoff of Love After Lockup, which focuses on couples who are still in the early stages of their relationships while one partner is still in prison.