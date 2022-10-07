‘Love at First Lie’: Premiere Date, Cast, and Everything to Know About Tori Spelling’s MTV Mystery Competition

Can you spot a liar? The newest reality competition on MTV, Love at First Lie, hosted by Tori Spelling, will put everyone’s bulls*** detectors to the test. Here’s everything to know about the relationship mystery competition, including the premise and the cast. Plus, find out the premiere date of Love at First Lie and how to watch it every week.

‘Love at First Lie’ poster featuring host Tori Spelling | MTV

What is the premise of ‘Love at First Lie’?

According to MTV, Love at First Lie will document eight couples. But there’s a catch: Some of these couples aren’t really together. In fact, they may not even know much about each other. It’s up to fellow contestants to determine which couples are fake and which ones are the real deal. Along the way, they’ll complete relationship challenges that can help weed out the con artists.

Each of the 12 episodes will conclude with a Truth Ceremony, where couples must vote off one pair. If they successfully eliminate a set of liars, $25,000 will be added to a prize money fund. The last remaining couple — real or not — will go home with the entire fund of up to $100,000. Fans at home will also have chances to guess the fake couples. It’s a bit like The Masked Singer, but there are no disguises — only lies.

RELATED: ‘Messyness’: Tori Spelling Talks About Working With Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi; ‘Totally Not What I Expected’

‘Love at First Lie’ premiere date, time, and how to watch

Love at First Lie has a premiere date of Wednesday, Oct. 12. Fans can tune in to the premiere at 9:30 p.m. ET, right after The Challenge: Untold History. The first episode will run for an hour and a half and then continue weekly at the same time. Those who can’t tune in to watch Love at First Lie on MTV will likely be able to stream the episodes on Paramount+ and MTV’s website.

Who is in the cast of ‘Love at First Lie’ Season 1?

My friend and matchmaking guru @pattistanger guest stars on an all NEW episode of #AtHomeWithTori on @VIZIO watchfree+ OUT TODAY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EUOgIgnkc5 — Tori Spelling (@torispelling) June 16, 2022

Variety announced back in September that Tori Spelling would serve as the host of Love at First Lie. She’s most known for her role on Beverly Hills, 90210, but Spelling is no stranger to reality TV. She stars on MTV’s Messyness alongside Nicole Polizzi, Adam Rippon, and Teddy Ray. Additionally, Spelling hosts @Home With Tori and has appeared on shows like The Masked Singer and Celebrity Show-Off.

MTV hasn’t revealed too much about the couples appearing on Love at First Lie, likely to prevent any early guesses about their relationships. However, we do know their names. Here are the eight couples:

Riani and Chantz

Monica and Josh

Jake and Alfie

Cece and Reasey

Annabell and Joe

Karla and Brian

Stephanie and Arabella

Yuriy and Alicia

Which couples are telling the truth about their love? Fans will have to tune in to find out. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on Love at First Lie.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Cast: Everything We Know About Kaycee Clark’s Partner Kenny Clark