‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed

The marriage between Love & Hip Hop staples Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena is officially over. Mena filed paperwork to go their separate ways just two years into the marriage. They never reconciled amid their split, with Mena focusing on raising their two young children. Now, Samuels will have to pay a heft amount in child support.

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena | Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

The former video model filed for divorce while pregnant with her third child

Mena filed divorce documents while she was pregnant with her third child, her second with the rapper. She filed paperwork in May 2021 in Georgia, where they resided together at the time. The former couple married in a lavish ceremony in Sept. 2019 in a special that aired on VH1. Mena was pregnant with their first child together when she walked down the aisle.

Source: YouTube

In her divorce documents, Mena noted that she and Samuels were living in a “bona fide state of separation.” She sought joint legal custody of their children, and final decision-making authority, as well as primary physical custody of their daughter Safire on a temporary and permanent basis “with the parties having parenting time as determined in the minor children’s best interests.”

Mena also requested child support, the permanent exclusive use of their marital residence, as well as for him to pay her attorney’s fees. She noted that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and there was “no hope of reconciliation,” per Entertainment Tonight.

What Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ divorce documents reveal

TMZ reports that the two parties have come to an agreement on a settlement during an arbitration hearing. Samuels will dish out $4,305 in child support each month for their two young children. They also share a son, Legend.

Source: YouTube

As for their former marital mansion in Georgia, they already sold it for $1.3 million to former Love & Hip Hop producer Carlos King. They sealed the deal in June. The home has a pool, and a master bedroom complete with a balcony. There’s also plenty of space to lounge and entertain guests. Their home was shown in the reality series. Mena’s maiden name will also be restored.

The home was the subject of contention after an Instagram rant by Mena accusing Samuels of cheating with fellow reality star, Kailyn Garcia. Following the social media shenanigans, Mena trashed Samuels’ clothing and public property, with him alleging she caused $30,000 in damages. Mena has since begun paying the money back, with court records showing she sent $4,000 to Samuels “to start replacing your sneakers.”

Their split is playing out on the VH1 reality show

The current season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is airing, and a recent scene shows Samuels asking an emotional Mena if he can have another chance to repair his family, which she denies. She accuses Samuels of abandoning their family, being immature, and not emotionally present for her. They both hope to be able to co-parent their two children together.

RELATED: Why DJ Envy’s Wife Gia Casey Says She Was ‘Clueless’ About His Infidelity