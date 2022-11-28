‘Love & Hip Hop’: Erica Dixon and Bambi Clash Over Co-Parenting Issues

Love & Hip Hop has provided enough love triangles for reality TV viewers to last a lifetime. One of which is between Scrappy and his now-wife Bambi, and his ex-fiance Erica Dixon. The three have argued over Dixon allegedly not being over Scrappy – and Dixon’s claims that Bambi interferes with their co-parenting agreement. Now, Dixon says their co-parenting is nonexistent. And Bambi refuses to take the blame.

Erica Dixon and Scrappy argue on ‘Love and Hip Hop;’ Dixon says there are co-parenting issues with Scrappy and Bambi

Bambi and Erica Dixon have past beef over alleged overlap of their relationships with Scrappy

Dixon and Bambi have had on-and-off drama since the start of Bambi and Scrappy’s relationship. In 2020, Bambi took to social media to debunk rumors that she was once Scrappy’s side chick when he was still involved with Dixon. The conversation was sparked after Bambi criticized rapper LightSkinKeisha for allegedly being a side chick. The drama resurfaced after the clip went viral. Fans remember Dixon confronted Bambi about her alleged relationship with Scrappy during the season 3 reunion.

“Bambi why you so pressed when you was quick to f–k him when we was engaged,” Dixon asked Bambi. “So you know what it’s like to be in her shoes,” she continued, referring to another woman that Bambi accused of wanting to be with Scrappy while they were dating. Dixon also pulled out a receipt to show that she and Scrappy were intimate. Scrappy took a lie detector test to prove his innocence and failed. Despite such, he married Bambi in 2017.

Bambi spoke about Dixon’s claims during an Instagram live chat after the LightSkinKeisha decable. “No! First of all, at the end of the day, if that was my position it would still be my position. I’ve never been a side anything,” she said in the Instagram video. “So if you can roll back some footage of me f–king with Scrap when he was in a relationship, please find it for me. I want facts.”

Erica Dixon says co-parenting with Bambi and Scrappy is difficult

Dixon and Scrappy share a 17-year-old daughter, Emani. Since their split, their co-parenting relationship has been a rollercoaster. In addition to issues regarding child support, Dixon has expressed a desire to be able to speak with Scrappy regarding Emani, but claims Bambi doesn’t approve. Dixon alleges Bambi interferes, and Scrappy allows it. But they seemingly squashed their drama during the VH1 Family Reunion special, especially since Bambi is now Emani’s stepmom.

Unfortunately, it didn’t last. In an episode of Where Are They Now, Dixon provided an update that things have regressed in terms of co-parenting. “There’s no co-parenting happening with me and Scrappy. I thought Bambi and I had come to some form of a resolution at the Family Reunion special, but it turns out that was not the case,” she explained.

Bambi responds to Erica Dixon’s claims

In an Instagram comment, Bambi calls BS on Dixon’s version of events. “Y’all want me to be mad about something so bad. I have absolutely nothing to do with any of this. If scrap chooses to communicate directly with his daughter, who will be 18 in a few months, that’s his business. I’m the one who even tried to resolve this nonsense, to begin with,” she wrote in response, per Urban Belle Mag.

She reiterated that she tried her best to mend fences in a separate comment, writing, “Baby, I did my part. This ain’t on me at all. I wish everyone the best in real life.”