‘Love Is Blind’: Fans Want Timeframes Added to the Show

Netflix’s dating reality series Love Is Blind follows couples who fall in love and get engaged without seeing each other. The pairs then live together where they see if they’re compatible before walking down the aisle, where they say “I do” or opt to leave their partner. Viewers enjoy the show for the most part but want the dating show to include timeframes and hour counters for a better perspective.

In Netflix’s hit dating reality series, Love Is Blind; the participants date each other in pods without seeing each other until after one proposes.

While the format is engaging as it answers the question if love is truly blind, it also confuses many fans as they aren’t sure how long the couples are talking before declaring their love for one another and agreeing to get married.

? NEVER BEFORE SEEN POD DATES ?



Giannina and Barnett

Amber and Cameron

Diamond and Cameron

Amber and Mark

Diamond and Mark pic.twitter.com/gAlHsRl5Xx — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) February 26, 2020

Several fans have expressed their desire for the show, including time frames, so viewers know how many dates the couple has had as the engagements appear to come out of nowhere.

Fans have mentioned they would understand the relationships more if it was revealed how long they were talking before getting engaged and how quickly they fell for one another.

Some viewers want the show to include hour counters

Other fans would like an hour counter, so viewers are privy to how long they conversed on their dates before one asks the question.

Welcome back to the pods. We've been waiting for you ?. See you on February 11th. pic.twitter.com/lhsnHWTYIF — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) January 13, 2022

“Yes! Hour counter would be a huge help! Are these people sociopaths who say I love you after one 20-minute date? Or has it been weeks?” another Reddit user agreed. However, others believe the production intentionally leaves viewers in the dark so they can manipulate the editing.

Four couples from ‘Love Is Blind’ are still together

The first season premiered in February 2020 and followed six couples who agreed to marry each other after dating for 10 days in the pods.

While couples Jessica Balten and Mark Cuevas, Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes split on their wedding day, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett said, “I do.” The two couples married in November 2018 and are still together.

Lauren and Cameron are our royal couple. pic.twitter.com/6dTJSePMay — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) February 28, 2020

The following season also revolved around six pairs as they lived together for a few weeks before walking down the aisle. Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams never made it to their wedding day, but Mallory Zapata and Sal Perez, Deepti Vempati and Shake Chatterjee, and Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen split at the altar. Iyana McNeely and Jarrette Jones and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson married in June 2021, but both couples announced their plans to divorce in August 2022.

A couple of months ago, the third season aired, only following five couples who fell in love in the pods. Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett, Raven Ross and SK Alagbada, and Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden didn’t make it down the aisle. However, Alexa Afia and Brennon Lemieux and Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton tied the knot. They are both still together, even though Matt and Colleen reportedly aren’t living together. All three seasons of Love Is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.