‘Love Is Blind’: Raven on the Rumor SK Met Someone Else on Hinge

Fans continue to follow the season 3 Love Is Blind couples. One person accused Sikiru “SK” Alagbada of cheating on Raven Ross. This is what she had to say about the rumor.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 ended with Raven and SK dating

The goal of the couples is to get married or break up at the end of every season.

SK said his plan to leave to study at Berkeley and Raven not wanting to move with him made it feel like the wrong time for him to get married. Raven revealed at the reunion that they’re dating.

She joked that SK showed her how many DMs he received from fans. “I was like, stay out of my man’s DMs,” she said. “Like, ‘Oh my God.’ I see y’all ladies.”

So the couple seemed to be happy together and monogamous. But a fan claimed that might not be the whole story.

A woman accuses SK from ‘Love Is Blind’ of cheating

A user who goes by “Emm” on TikTok posted about talking to SK. She showed a video of him paddleboarding. She then posted text messages that started with him claiming it was “SK from Hinge.”

The text later showed this person asking her on a ramen date. She replied by saying she’d let the person know, and she was having a bad week.

The woman then shared a picture of herself in a bathing suit. The person replied, saying the phone was “too hot to handle.” She asked for his Instagram, and the person replied with “sk4ever2” which is SK’s Instagram.

The messages continued to show the two people trying to make plans. The person she’s claiming to be, SK said he was going to Austin and Cabo. He then claimed he’d be back in early June.

The woman then went to Instagram and showed direct messages she had with SK. She also showed she reached out to Raven on Instagram.

Raven addresses the rumor SK cheated

Raven playfully reacted to the drama at first. She made a TikTok of herself talking on the phone with the words “me calling att to pull up the messages ya’ll were talking about.” She later deleted this.

The pilates instructor also addressed this on TikTok live. She mouthed the words to the sound, “That’s what I get for screaming my man, my man, my man too loud. Next!”

She also posted a deleted video saying, “Rumors are rumors, and we’re fine,” Raven claimed. “That’s my man, and I’m sticking beside him.”

Raven and SK still have pictures of each other on their Instagram profiles. It looks like they’re still in a relationship.

