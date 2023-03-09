‘Love Is Blind’s SK Says Raven Was More Concerned About Her TikTok Sponsorships Than Healing From Their Breakup

Sikiru “SK” Alagbada has finally spoken out following the cheating allegations that arose during his relationship with Raven Ross, whom he met on Love Is Blind Season 3. In a recent in-depth interview, Alagbada apologized to Ross and shared his side of the story behind their breakup. One thing that SK touched on was Raven’s reaction to the cheating rumors, noting that she allegedly prioritized TikTok over healing from their breakup. Here’s a look back at SK and Raven’s relationship and what SK had to say.

SK Alagbada and Raven Ross on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 | Sara Mally/Netflix

‘Love Is Blind’ stars SK and Raven’s relationship timeline: 2 engagements and a cheating scandal

SK and Raven met during Love Is Blind Season 3, which was filmed in 2021. The two became engaged on the show and made it to the altar. However, SK said “no” to Raven’s “I do,” leaving Raven shocked and saddened. That wasn’t the end of their romance, though, as SK and Raven reconnected shortly after season 3. They got back together and even started to plan another wedding. Unfortunately, things quickly became messy again.

Before Netflix aired the Love Is Blind: After the Altar reunion special — which showed SK re-proposing to Raven — rumors surfaced on TikTok that SK had cheated on her. He was accused of talking to and seeing other women during his engagement with Raven. Raven then addressed these allegations during After the Altar, and she has since shared other details about the cheating. Now, SK has spoken out, too.

SK said he was hurt by Raven’s reaction to the public cheating rumors

Don't know about you, but I'm rooting for SK and Raven ? #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/QTj6jjAGJb — Netflix Nigeria (@NetflixNaija) October 28, 2022

In a recent interview with People, SK addressed his infidelity and shared his perspective on his relationship and breakup with Raven. The two publicly announced their split in November, choosing not to provide details due to “the on-going legal proceedings surrounding these [cheating] allegations,” per TV Insider.

SK told People that he “had no idea” that women would publicly come forward with the cheating allegations. He said he wanted to “protect” Raven from the “embarrassment,” so he reached out to her. However, he was shocked to hear that she had other priorities.

“I remember a particular incident that happened in the middle of this crisis,” he said. “Raven was like, ‘This is getting in the way. It’s affecting my business. I have brand deals and things I need to post on TikTok, and I can’t do that, because that’s what everybody on TikTok wants to talk about. So you have to do something,’ which really led me to seek legal actions to make this stop, and make these women stop misrepresenting the nature of our relationships.”

SK said Raven’s reaction led them to make the public breakup announcement. He claimed that soon after, she went back to posting her usual content, which left him feeling hurt.

SK added, “For me, I was like, ‘Damn, can we grieve? Can we go through this and try to figure this out as a couple?’ But for her, it was like, ‘No, you have to do something, you have to make this stop. It’s affecting me, it’s affecting the business.'”

SK denied being in a ‘completely committed’ relationship with Raven when he was seeing other women

In addition to discussing the aftermath of the cheating allegations, SK made claims about his relationship status at the time of the alleged infidelity. According to SK, he was “still a single guy” when he visited Cabo with another woman.

“Raven and I were still talking, but we were not in a completely committed relationship, including the Cabo trip,” SK said.

On the other hand, SK did admit to “an incident” where he had “an inappropriate conversation” with a woman. He apologized for his actions and for everything that happened with Raven.

“I do want to deeply express my sincere apology to Raven for the hurt and embarrassment that I caused her,” he said. “I’m not proud of how I conducted myself. I conducted myself in a way that’s making me take a step back and reflect.”

