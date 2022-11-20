‘Love Island USA’ Finalists Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray Split 2 Months After the Show

Love Island USA Season 4 finalists Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray announced their breakup two months after the show completed filming.

Deb Chubb announced breakup with Jesse Bray

A couple of days after Deb Chubb insisted she and Jesse Bray were “doing good,” the Love Island USA Season 4 finalist announced the two decided to split.

She revealed the breakup in an Instagram story post, explaining they chose to remain friends despite recently moving closer to each other. Deb claimed the Love Island finalists still loved one another, were grateful for their time together, and were hopeful that fans would continue to support them individually.

When it comes to Deb and Jesse, it seems there's a lot of like. And not just in Deb's vocabulary. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/eOtLQmhBSr — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 30, 2022

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’: Valerie Thinks Jesse Chose Deb to ‘Save a Spot’ on the Show

Many fans began suspecting the couple split because Jesse quietly removed pictures featuring the reality star from his Instagram account.

However, Deb refuted the rumors in a November 12 interview with E! News, where she explained the couple is currently living around an hour apart. While she acknowledged they didn’t see each other as often as they’d like, “we’re doing good,” she noted. They only appeared to hang out once after the villa when the two went golfing together.

Deb and Jesse finished as finalists in ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4

Deb stepped out for Jesse during first-day impressions on Love Island USA Season 4. They appeared to click well, but newcomer Valerie Bragg entered the competition that night and stole Jesse for herself.

However, he had his eyes on Deb and quickly paired back up with her when he got the chance. The two remained attached at the hip until Deb expressed disappointment in Jesse’s lack of physical touch.

Deb and Jesse are already getting into some heavy petting. ? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/cbnAAhmRyx — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 20, 2022

He claimed he would work on it, but she moved on to Kyle Fraser, whom she met during Casa Amor, and brought him back to the house. Kyle ended up getting removed from the villa, and Deb still had feelings for Jesse, bringing the two back together.

Jesse attempted to take the relationship further by asking Deb to be his girlfriend, but she declined. Even so, the other Islanders felt they had a strong enough connection to vote them through to the finals. The couple finished third behind runners-up Isaiah Campbell and Sydney Paight and winners Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi.

Only 2 couples from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 are still together

Following Deb and Jesse’s breakup, the other two top-placing couples are the only ones left standing. Andy Voyen and Mady McLanahan paired up quickly and reunited after he tried to pursue another girl in the villa. However, he was sent home, leading to her walking from the island. They attempted a relationship after the show but have revealed their decision to remain friends.

Bella Barbaro and Joel Bierwert clicked, but she was eliminated soon afterward. He notably gave her a poem at the reunion and wanted to stay in contact, but it appears they aren’t romantically involved anymore.

Deb & Jesse were ranked the most one-sided couple… but which side is Deb?? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/VaKQrhdm7N — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 8, 2022

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’: Kat and Jared Are No Longer Together

Although Jared Hassim and Kat Gibson entered the villa together as bombshells, they didn’t pay much attention to each other until after Casa Amor when she revealed her feelings for him. She quit following his elimination, and the pair became each other’s first boyfriend and girlfriend. However, they announced their split a few weeks later.

Courtney Boerner and Bryce Fins reunited after the show but eventually called it quits. Couple Nadjha Day seemed to split with Jeff Christian Jr. after leaving the villa, claiming he wasn’t the guy for her. They also tried to pursue a relationship following the show before revealing it didn’t work out. Love Island USA is streaming on Peacock.