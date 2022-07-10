‘Love Island UK’ Season 8: New Episodes Are Added to Hulu 2 Weeks After They Air

Love Island UK is in the midst of season 8, and things are heating up as the latest outing reaches its halfway point. The reality show is expected to air its finale sometime in August, and U.K. fans are watching it weekly on ITV2 and the ITV Hub. Of course, U.S. viewers follow along with Love Island UK using Hulu — so, when exactly do new episodes of season 8 arrive on the platform?

When are new episodes of ‘Love Island UK’ Season 8 on Hulu?

Laura Whitmore | David M. Benett/Getty Images for Lipsy London

Love Island UK airs on ITV2 in the U.K., but Hulu has become the series’ streaming home in the U.S. Although Love Island USA streams on Peacock, Hulu remains the main place for American viewers to watch the original.

The latest outing made its Hulu debut on June 21, but those just catching up on Love Island UK Season 8 may be wondering when new episodes arrive on the streamer. With the series airing first on ITV2, it takes a while for each installment to make its way onto the platform.

That said, new installments of Love Island UK drop on Hulu exactly two weeks after their original air date. With the series releasing new content every day except Saturdays, that means U.S. fans have daily drama to look forward to — even if it’s a bit delayed.

What time are ‘Love Island UK’ episodes added to Hulu?

Now that fans know when they can expect episodes of Love Island UK Season 8 on Hulu, what time should they check for each new chapter?

Hulu typically drops new installments around 12 a.m. PST, so fans can check the streaming platform for the latest content then. Of course, those truly eager to see what the show’s couples are up to will have to stay up late (or wake up early) to find out.

The alternative is powering through multiple installments at once — or just waiting for the entirety of Love Island UK to come out on Hulu. That won’t happen until mid-August. However, it would certainly make for an entertaining ride.

When will all of season 8 be on Hulu?

That’s right, those hoping to binge all of Love Island UK Season 8 in one go can expect the entire outing to be available this August. The finale is scheduled for Aug. 1 in the U.K., and per Decider, it will make its way to Hulu on Aug. 16. As such, fans can watch all of season 8 at once starting at the end of the summer.

For Love Island fans, there’s really no better way to cap off the season. And with Love Island USA Season 4 premiering later this month, they’ll have even more to look forward to.

