‘Love Island USA’: Andy Voyen and Mady McLanahan Decide to Remain Friends

Love Island USA Season 3 couple Andy Voyen and Mady McLanahan attempted a relationship outside the villa. However, it didn’t work out, and the two decided to remain friends.

Andy Voyen and Mady McLanahan say they’re ‘better as friends’

After Andy Voyen’s dumping on Day 11, Madison “Mady” McLanahan voluntarily followed him out of the door and walked from the island four days later.

The two reunited a couple of weeks afterward, sharing a picture of the moment on Instagram on August 19. Following the reunion, which aired on September 1, the couple shared an update on their relationship as they weren’t included in the wrap-up.

Turns out the glow from Andy's burning bridge is a really flattering light for Mady ? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/aVZOyUUWcB — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 27, 2022

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’: Phoebe and Chad Still Together After the Season; Fans Don’t Buy It

They revealed their upcoming plans to hang out and explained they are “still working on growing our relationship together.” Mady and Andy then attended the September 11 Minnesota Vikings home game against the Green Bay Packers together shortly before announcing the end of their romantic relationship.

In a September 13 joint post, the Love Island USA couple explained they’ve discussed the following steps and have concluded they are “better as friends.” The couple ended by wishing each other the best and thanking the fans for their support.

Mady and Andy coupled up during ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4

Andy entered the villa as an OG Islander and chose to pair up with Courtney Boerner, even though she didn’t step forward signaling interest. Following the initial couplings, Valerie Bragg and Mady secretly snuck into the villa.

Andy and Courtney’s relationship fizzled pretty quickly as she deemed him a “mama’s boy” and moved on to Felipe Gomes. Therefore, Andy and Mady began getting to know each other. However, he got bored with their relationship, considering it surface level, and wanted to have different conversations.

Choices have been made and now it's time to say farewell to Andy & Bria. ? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/JJ2gouXujH — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 4, 2022

Andy tried to develop a connection with Sydney Paight, who was already in a strong pairing with Isaiah Campbell. They admitted an interest in each other and kissed, leading Andy to pick her at the next recoupling.

His move shocked the villa, especially Isaiah, who felt the Minnesota native broke the “bro code.” As a couple, the two didn’t get to know each other as she missed Isaiah, and he rekindled his romance with Mady. While she claimed she wouldn’t give him another chance, the two worked on their relationship and recoupled.

Andy was eliminated in Week 2, and Mady followed him out

During Week 2, Andy and Mady landed at the bottom, making them vulnerable to elimination. The Islanders opted to save Mady over newcomer Bria Bryant but dumped Andy for eventual winner Timmy Pandolfi.

As she remained in the house, the Texas native attempted to move on with the new arrival Jared Hassim, and she thought the two might have a connection.

It was an unexpected night but now we have to say goodbye to Bryce and Mady. ? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/2NvtiF11jw — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 9, 2022

However, they didn’t have a spark, and she didn’t see herself opening up to anyone else in the villa. Therefore, Mady exited the island and attempted a relationship with Andy.

After leaving, she returned to social media and shared that she and Andy made a lot of “progress” in their connection that the episodes didn’t include. While it might seem as though she quickly took him back after he opted to couple up with Sydney over her, Mady insists they had “a lot of deep conversations” that proved to her that he “deserved a second chance.” Love Island USA is streaming on Peacock.

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’: Mady McLanahan Wishes Viewers Saw Her and Andy Voyen’s ‘Progress’