‘Love Island USA: Arielle Vandenberg Reveals Why Sarah Hyland Replaced Her as Host

Love Island USA is getting a makeover. Sarah Hyland replaced Arielle Vandenberg. The former host explained the change and shared a message to the actor.

Sarah Hyland is hosting ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4

The reality show is making big changes for its fourth season. Hyland shared a picture of herself in a bikini on a boat and holding a wine glass on social media on June 30. She captioned it on Instagram, “I got a text!!!! And it’s a juicy one! I can’t wait to be your new host of @loveislandusa #hostesswiththemostess #loveisabeach @peacocktv.”

The season will also be available on Peacock instead of Paramount+. Deadline reports the platform ordered two seasons of the reality show and 80 episodes. British comedian Iain Stirling is replacing Matthew Hoffman as the show’s narrator.

Hyland is known for playing Hayley Dunphy on Modern Family. Since the sitcom ended, she has moved into hosting the competition show Play-Doh Squished on Amazon’s Freevee.

Arielle Vandenberg says Peacock is rebranding ‘Love Island USA’

Vandenberg responded to the news of the new show on Instagram. She posted clips and pictures of herself on the show and revealed why the Modern Family actor took her place in the caption.

“I was cast to be the host of CBS’s version of Love Island and we had 3 amazing seasons!” she wrote. “Unfortunately, CBS didn’t pick it up for a fourth season. The show is now going to Peacock and it being a different network they are rebranding it completely, including a new narrator and new host. Though I am truly sad that I will no longer be a part of the show, I’m so happy for my friend @sarahhyland you’re gonna kill it! :) To sum this up, I just wanted to come here to let all of you know how much I have loved and appreciated your support over the last 3 seasons of @loveislandusa.”

Some reality stars commented on the post. “I am nOT OKAY,” Cashay Proudfoot from season 3 wrote. Hyland wrote, “Love you so much!!! I appreciate your support.”

Some ‘Love Island USA’ fans are going to miss her

Fans are reacting to the post on Reddit. “Well she handled that about as perfectly as one could have,” one person wrote.

“[I]’m gonna miss arielle, her slow walks and a+ wardrobe,” another fan added.

“She definitely came into her roles on the show and I love that. I’m not as excited for Sarah because it just sees so American for actresses to host. Idk why it doesn’t work for me but Sarah’s a gem regardless,” one person commented.

Season 4 of Love Island USA premieres on July 19. Soon fans will get to see how the new version of the show plays out.

