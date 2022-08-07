‘Love Island USA’: Why Courtney and Bryce Might Be a Dark Horse to Win

Courtney Boerner and Bryce Fins are a newer couple in Love Island USA Season 4, but they might be a dark horse to win the competition.

Why Courtney Boerner and Bryce Fins might be a threat to win ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4

During Week 2, Bryce Fins entered the villa and quickly connected with Courtney Boerner, even though she was in a coupling with Felipe Gomes at the time.

Regardless, Courtney chose to pursue Bryce, dumping Felipe from the island. Even though some fans didn’t want to see Felipe go, many have come to like Courtney and Bryce together, calling them an underrated “perfect match” who deserves more screen time.

Courtney loves her little chicken nuggets, even though we have no idea what that means. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/WietKWTE30 — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 3, 2022

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’: Valerie Thinks Jesse Chose Deb to ‘Save a Spot’ on the Show

One user pointed out their personalities seem to mesh well as Bryce comes off more laid back and calm to Courtney’s “high energy.” Although they aren’t featured in episodes as much, the two appear to vibe well and are happy with each other. However, others find Courtney “incredibly vain” and think she might pursue someone at Casa Amour.

The strongest pairs currently in the house include Jesse Bray and Deb Chubb, Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison, and Isaiah Campbell and Sydney Paight; all of who have shown signs of cracking. If Courtney and Bryce remain together during the experiment, especially if the others don’t, it strengthens their case to win.

Courtney initially coupled up with Andy Voyen and Felipe Gomes

An original Islander, Courtney admitted she enjoys being naked and revealed that she identifies as bisexual.

Andy Voyen chose her, although she didn’t step forward signaling interest in him, becoming the first couple on the island. In their first conversation, Courtney considered his status as a mama’s boy a “red flag,” deeming the two incompatible.

Courtney chose Bryce and now it's time to say a fond farewell to Felipe. ? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/yTfRZ4DzMQ — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 1, 2022

She turned her sights to Felipe, admitting she felt the sexual tension between them. The two eventually kissed, solidifying their connection. They coupled up and remained together for nearly a week until Bryce entered the villa, catching Courtney’s eye.

The two kissed during a game of truth or dare, sparking a connection between the two. Bryce and Courtney later talked and told each other they were interested in getting to know one another better. In a confessional, she explained that Bryce seems interested in her as a person, something she doesn’t feel from Felipe.

Bryce and Courtney coupled up during Week 2

Courtney told her partner that she enjoyed their connection and still has feelings for him but had an undeniable spark with Bryce.

Although Felipe affirmed his desire to remain in the coupling with Courtney, she chose to move on with Bryce, noting she appreciated how easily she could talk to him. Even though her decision resulted in Felipe leaving the villa, Courtney stated she didn’t regret it and thought she had made the best choice for her.

Is it getting hot in here? Or is it just Bryce & Jeff?? ?? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/TOP3Qb4SiN — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 30, 2022

The pair talked after the recoupling, and he assured her he reciprocated her feelings. In a confessional, Bryce insisted he’s ready to find love and believes he and Courtney are “on the same page.”

Additionally, Courtney shared in the confessional that she likes his “high intelligence” and noted they’d developed a deeper connection on top of a physical attraction for each other. The couple hasn’t been featured in many episodes since she chose to couple up with him. Love Island USA Season 4 airs Tuesdays through Sundays on Peacock.

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’: The Girls Make Fun of ‘Dagger Tongue’ in Deleted Scene