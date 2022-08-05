‘Love Island USA’ Fans Question if Chazz’s Shocking Speech Is a Fake Out

Love Island USA speeches to couple up are usually sweet. But Chazz Bryant’s speech in the newest episode has fans confused and wondering if they’re being tricked.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Episode 15.]

Chazz gives a confusing speech on ‘Love Island USA’

Chazz coupled up with Sereniti Springs. But this week, the guys had the power to pick their ladies. Episode 15 ended with him choosing between newcomer Kat Gibson and Sereniti.

“I would like to couple up with this girl because ever since I’ve been in this villa, I’ve had an undeniable connection with this girl,” Chazz said. “This girl makes me feel extremely comfortable. I believe this girl is one of the most beautiful girls I’ve seen in this villa.”

“And despite the things that I’ve been through with this girl, I feel like this girl is going to be able to reciprocate the energy that I’ve been giving and appreciate me for who I am,” he continued. “This was not an easy decision at all. But I do think this girl deserves to stay here in this villa and by my side at that. So the girl I’d like to couple up with is…come here, Kat.”

Everyone looked shocked by this. Chazz hugged Kat as Sereniti looked down and cried.

Some ‘Love Island USA’ fans think Sereniti is staying

Reddit fans don’t know what to think of that cliffhanger ending. “Do y’all think it’s a fakeout and serenity stays?” one fan asked.

“I literally don’t think I could ever watch again if that’s the case lmao,” someone else answered.

“It’s either a fake out or there’s about to be some drama with Sereniti and/or the other girls going off,” a third fan added.

Someone else had a theory about Chazz’s last words. “Chazz is basically telling Kat to come here to console her, but he is choosing Sereniti. The show cannot afford to dump Serenti now, there would be bad Twitter responses. My thoughts,” one person claimed.

Who are the other couples on ‘Love Island USA’?

Sereniti Springs and Chazz Bryant on ‘Love Island USA’ | Peacock TV

Timmy Pandolfi picked Zeta Morrison, Jesse Bray picked Deborah “Deb” Chubb, Isaiah Campbell picked Sydney Paight, Bryce Fins picked Courtney Boerner, Jeff Christian Jr. picked new bombshell Nadja Day, and Jared picked Mady McLanahan.

Fans will have to wait to see if Sereniti was truly not picked. And if so, will she stay as a single woman or leave the villa completely?

